Lokodo’s journey of no return starts

A sombre mood overwhelmed Christ the King Church during the requiem mass for the former Ethics and Integrity minister, Fr Simon Lokodo, yesterday.

Family members, sections of Members of Parliament (MPs), and staff from Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) took their places in the pews to bid their last goodbyes to the former Dodoth West County legislator.

Fr Lokodo, 64, made headlines during his decade-long spell as Ethics minister from 2011 to 2021. At the time of his death, he was serving as one of the commissioners for UHRC.

Mr Remigio Achia, the chairperson of the Karamoja Parliamentary Group, yesterday said Fr Lokodo suffered from septic shock and cardiac heart arrest while on national duty in Geneva, Switzerland. He had been sent by UHRC to review Uganda’s human rights status.

Ms Mary Namono, the first secretary at Uganda Permanent Mission in Geneva, Switzerland, recalled how he had difficulty in breathing during his last moments.

“He was later subjected to a rapid Covid-19 test, which came out positive,” Ms Namono said.

This perhaps was the reason why it was only his portrait at the funeral service. His remains were not in the church as part of the Covid-19 standard operating procedures.

Rev Fr Mathias Nteza, a priest at Christ the King Church, who was the main celebrant at the requiem mass, commended the deceased for his fight against homosexuality and gay activities.

“We pray that the [rest of us] continue with this culture [of fighting against such actions],” Fr Nteza said, adding: “[Death] is all our journey. To all of us one day, one time, we shall all be like him.”

Fr Nteza also applauded the deceased for acquitting himself during his tenure as priest.

Among those who gave their condolence messages were Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo who praised the deceased as a man of conviction and strong cultures.

“He stood against homosexuality and gayism for Africans because as Africans we have own values,” Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo said, adding: “We applaud him for the promotion of our culture.”

Meanwhile, Ms Jane Frances Abodo, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), praised government for repatriating his body while conceding that the deceased will be sorely missed in Karamoja.

In a message read by Mr Solomon Silwany, the Bukooli County Central MP, who also serves as a Commissioner at Parliament, the deputy Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, commended the deceased for his distinguished personality.

“He was a defender of moral values and for this, his character should be emulated by others,” Ms Among said in the statement.

Dr Roselyn Karugonjo-Segawa, the chairperson at the Leadership Code Tribunal, revealed that a library will be named in his honour.