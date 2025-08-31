Lone wolf: UPDF soldiers in Somalia, but at what cost?

With more than half of the forward operating bases that the African Union peacekeeping force handed over to the Somali National Army Forces (SNAF) quickly falling to al-Shabaab, the security situation in the Horn of Africa nation is in flux.

The Ugandan contingent in the multilateral peacekeeping mission has had to launch offensives to recapture lost territory—a reversal of the gains they made before ceding security responsibilities to Somali security forces.

In June 2024, Brig-Gen Anthony Lukwago Mbuusi—who had recently arrived in Mogadishu to take over command of the Ugandan contingent in the AU force—formally transferred control of the Bariire forward operating base (FOB) in South West State to Maj Muhudin Ahmed of the SNAF.

The town had been under the control of AU forces since 2013, when Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) troops under the then African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) liberated it from al-Shabaab.

This handover of bases was part of the mandate of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (Atmis) to transfer security responsibilities to Somali forces, an exercise that ended with 27 FOBs transferred to SNAF in 2024 alone.

Fast forward nine months later, the security situation is complicated as towns close to Mogadishu are in the hands of the Al-Qaeda-affiliated militia.

In March, al-Shabaab captured Bariire, about 60km west of Mogadishu, along with many other bases and swathes of previously liberated territory that the Somali military had been handed in several states of Somalia.

On August 8, Bariire was recaptured from al-Shabaab after eight days of heavy fighting that left behind many casualties. The offensive was led by Uganda’s contingent in the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (Aussom), in a joint operation with SNAF.

Six days later, the UPDF Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, in impulsive swagger, posted the feat on X: “As for al Shabaab, we killed over 300 of you in Bariire. We are coming for you, you worship the Devil/Sitani. We worship our God, the God of Jesus Christ. We will always defeat you!”

However, the official UPDF statement released immediately after the battle, reported a much lower number. It said the joint forces inflicted heavy casualties on the group, killing more than 100 of the al Shabaab fighters, injuring over 50, and capturing others. Aussom does not publish details of its casualties but sources said the AU force lost 17 peacekeepers, including six who died in a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VIEBD) explosion, four days into the battle on Bariire.

Of offensives, reclaimed bases

In June, the UPDF lost seven soldiers in the battle to dislodge the al-Shabaab from Sabiid and Anole bases, according to army spokesperson Maj Gen Felix Kulayigye. Amid uncertainty over Aussom’s funding crisis and its impact on the peacekeeping force and Somalia’s long-term security, only the UPDF has maintained the momentum, fighting to degrade the militant group’s capacity.

“I commend the brave efforts of our gallant Aussom UPDF troops and the Somali National Armed Forces to degrade al-Shabaab. Aussom is fully committed to implementing the Somali Transition Plan, which will culminate in the transfer of security responsibilities to the Somali security forces,” said Aussom Force Commander Lt-Gen Sam Kavuma.

However, other contingents of the AU force, particularly those operating in the Middle Shabelle and Hiiraan regions, have not reported similar battlefield successes in reclaiming territory that was lost to the extremist group. Aussom did not immediately respond to our inquiries as to why only Ugandan troops have successfully launched offensives and reclaimed bases. Somalia’s Defence minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi says the recapture of the strategic town of Bariire from al-Shabaab terrorists by the country’s security forces, backed by AU peacekeepers, proved that the militants’ “propaganda” supported by “foreign organisations” is failing.

The Bariire offensive was launched on August 1. It included both combat and underground activities as Phase Two of Aussom’s Sector One military campaign, code-named Operation Silent Storm. The first phase in June saw the successful recapture of Sabiid and Anole villages in the Lower Shabelle region.

Sabiid and Anole are approximately 40km southwest of Mogadishu, and the battles to recapture the bases relayed the sound of gunfire cracking just outside the Somali capital.

Uganda's troops under Amisom on patrol in Somalia on July 17, 2016. PHOTO | AFP

Writing on the wall

Frequent attacks with mortar shell strikes at sensitive government infrastructure, including Aden Adde International Airport and the heavily-fortified Halane base camp diplomatic compound that hosts United Nations agencies, embassies of the United States, European Union and United Kingdom, have turned the once most secure area of Somalia into a targeted zone and increased fear among civilians.

The warning signs were always on the wall. As the new significantly underfunded AU mission struggles to boost its troops morale to fight a resurgent al-Shabaab, which made vast territorial gains between March last year and March this year in the regions of Lower Shabelle, Middle Shabelle and Hiiraan, concern is palpable in Mogadishu that the capital is not safe.

In April, the Somali government expelled the then Aussom deputy head of Mission Siyuvile Thandikhaya Bam after the diplomat told the UN Security Council that al-Shabaab had infiltrated and built bases in the capital, from where they launched attacks at key installations.

Sources indicate that the militants capture territory by compromising some SNAF soldiers to give away crucial plans, plant explosives to eliminate commanders and in the process enable al-Shabaab to gain access to the Somali army’s intelligence and information systems.

A military court in Lower Shabelle this week executed two federal government soldiers convicted of facilitating the killing on July 15 of Maj Aydid Mohamed Ali, the commander of the 83rd battalion, in exchange for money, according to commentators in Somalia.

Despite denials by the Federal Government of Somalia that the army and the capital are infiltrated by Al Qaeda-allied violent extremists, the Horn of Africa nation’s forces and their AU backers have it all to do to secure Mogadishu and liberate the territory SNAF lost to al-Shabaab.

Enter phase three…

The next stop is Awdheegle, another town located along the Shabelle River corridor, 75 kilometers west of Mogadishu. “Phase Three is to recapture Awdheegle,” says Capt Ibrahim Sekitto, spokesperson of the Ugandan contingent in Aussom. He is modest about UPDF making all the battlefront headlines currently.

“The Commander-in-Chief sent us here to be hands-on and do the work of pan Africanism, fight to degrade al-Shabaab. And that’s what we are doing in Sector One,” Capt Sekitto adds.

Sector One is the Aussom operational area that is under the deployment, command and control of the UPDF contingent in the AU mission. It covers the crucial Banadir region—which includes the capital Mogadishu—and Lower Shabelle. Out of the 11,000-strong Aussom comprising troops from Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia and Djibouti – with Burundian troops coopted until December 2025 when they will be replaced by debutant Egyptian forces – only Sector One or Uganda area of responsibility is scoring on the battle front. With 4,500 uniformed personnel, Uganda has the largest contingent in Aussom, followed by Ethiopia, with 2,500. Elsewhere, Kenya and Djibouti have 1,520 and 1,410 soldiers, respectively.

Burundi, whose soldiers are set to exit in December to make way for Egyptian forces, has 1,900 troops. Egypt will deploy 1,091. Pending Burundi’s withdrawal and Ethiopia being drafted back into Aussom, the AU, the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) and the TCCs agreed personnel numbers for the mission in February. Uganda was allocated 4,500 soldiers, Ethiopia 2,500, Djibouti 1,520, Kenya 1,410 and Egypt 1,091.

Trench war

With the backing of superior firepower and aerial weapons, the joint forces launched an offensive on Bariire on August 1, seizing the grounds and clearing small pockets of al-Shabaab fighters in trenches and tunnels within the town and other areas where the militants were flushed out of. Apparently, the militants have increasingly resorted to the use of VBIEDs, roadside improvised explosive devices and landmines in their attempts to destabilise the liberated areas and disrupt the AU force and SNAF operations, as well as to terrorise civilians using public roads.

The Bariire offensive recovered 30 submachine guns, six PKM machine guns, four Rocket-Propelled Grenades, eight sniper rifles, and a cache of bullets as the terrorists bowed to firepower from the joint forces. Sector One Commander, Brig-Gen Joseph Musoke Ssemwanga, whose troops have been on a high for the last three months, says the capture of Bariire is another huge blow to al-Shabaab and a major achievement to Aussom UPDF troops, SNAF, the Somali government and the locals.

Hopeful

