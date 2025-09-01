Long-awaited Shs200b water project kicks off in Masaka

The long-awaited mega water project, expected to boost supply in Masaka City and surrounding districts, has officially commenced, the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has announced.

The €48 million (about Shs199 billion) project was initially scheduled to begin in August 2020 but suffered delays due to bureaucratic challenges in the tendering process.

Funded through a grant from the French Development Agency (FDA), the project is being implemented under the Ministry of Water and Environment and NWSC.

According to Mr Emanuel Mujuni, the NWSC Masaka regional manager, the project will be executed in two phases and is expected to double water production capacity from the current 8,000 cubic meters per day to 16,000 cubic meters.

“People think the project has taken too long to start, but the contractor is already on the ground, taking site measurements. Actual construction works are set to begin within the next two to three months,” Mr Mujuni said in an interview last Wednesday.

NWSC engineers take measurements at a site in Bukakkata, Masaka District, where equipment will be installed to pump water directly from Lake Victoria. PHOTO/MALIK F. JJINGO

The water will be pumped from Lake Victoria to help address the region’s persistent water shortages.

“The Nabajuzi water supply infrastructure, which currently serves Masaka City, has outlived its lifespan. The new project will be critical in addressing water scarcity and meeting both the city’s and the region’s growing sanitation needs,” he explained. The two-year project will also see the construction of major water reservoirs at Kako Hill and Kitovu, as well as a booster pump station at Kaziru along the Masaka–Bukakata Road.

“The Kaziru site will host a treatment plant, with water pumped to the Kako Hill reservoir. Given the high-altitude levels between Kaziru and Kako Hill, a booster station will be established at Mitemula along Bukakata Road to support the flow,” Mr Mujuni said.

He added that a 34km pipeline will transport water from Kaziru to Kako Hill, where a large reservoir tank will be constructed. A two-stage pumping system will then channel water from Kitovu reservoir to Bwala Hill, which will serve other city neighbourhoods.

Masaka City water supply centre near Nabajjuzi Swamp. PHOTO/AL MALIK F. JJINGO

The Bwala tank will supply Masaka City centre, Kidda, Buwunga, Yellow Knife Road, Kabonera, and parts of Kalisizo Town Council along the Masaka–Kyotera Road.

“We shall also interconnect the Bwala and Booma tanks. Residents on the Booma network will benefit in the first phase since we shall use the existing infrastructure. We assure the public that the old NWSC network will now have a steady water supply once this phase is complete,” Mr Mujuni added.

Under phase two, the project will expand and upgrade water and sanitation infrastructure in Masaka, Lwengo, Kalungu, and parts of Kyotera District. Smaller towns expected to benefit include Lukaya, Butende, Bukulula, Kyamulibwa, Mbirizi, Kyazanga, Bukanga, and Katovu.

Additionally, a new faecal sludge treatment facility will be established at Kasijjagirwa, while the sewerage network in Masaka will be expanded by 12 kilometres to cover areas currently unserved.

A 2021 study by Makerere University’s Institutional Repository revealed that in sub-counties such as Kyazanga and Malongo, only one reliable all-season water source existed. The study noted that pupils were often losing learning time while searching for water.

Nyendo/Mukungwe Municipality Mayor Michael Nakumusaana welcomed the project, expressing optimism that it would ease water scarcity in Nyendo.

“The main reservoir will be in our area, and newly annexed zones without previous access to piped water will now be connected to the national grid,” he said.

Former Masaka mayor Godfrey Kayemba also applauded the development, noting that the old Nabajuzi plant, built in 1956, could no longer serve the growing population.

Long term plan

To achieve its goal of 100 percent national coverage by 2030, NWSC is also implementing similar water projects in Gulu, Arua, Bushenyi, Kumi-Ngora, Pallisa, Nakasongola, Mbale, Nakaseke, Kapchorwa, Busia, Adjumani, and the Katosi water works, which will serve Kampala and Wakiso, among others.