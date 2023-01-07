Long road to safe and clean water in the east

It’s been raining in Budaka District. One moment the sun is out, and in a flash a cloud cover brings with it a raging torrent. While some people compress themselves against the sludge walls, others trudge through the downpour with heavy loads on their heads.

As it keeps pouring, the swamps overflow. Soon, though, the rain relents, and Ms Harriet Namuyonga—wearing a yellow National Resistence Movement (NRM) T-shirt and carrying a 20-litre jerrycan on her head—paddles through the swamp with her skirt gathered-up in one hand. Her destination is where the swamp bubbles.

There is an unprotected stream beneath, filled with water not fit for either human or animal consumption. Here, as in many parts of rural Uganda, fetching water is a woman’s job. Safe water sources are, however, few and far between.

“Water fills up the swamp and then flows to these ends,” Ms Namuyonga tells Monitor, adding: “That’s the water we normally use since the borehole is far away and it breaks down a lot. It’s unreliable.”

Soon, Ms Namuyonga is joined by John Kigaye, a 38-year-old who has been tending to his rice garden. Nayigumya, their village, often chalks up many waterborne diseases. But this could soon be history. In the coming months, Nayigumya will join other villages in the districts of Kibuku, Pallisa, Mbale and Busia as Innovation: Africa (I: A)—a nonprofit organisation—trials a clean water project.

The organisation’s engineers and field officers had by September completed a prospective study that left no doubt about the need for clean water sources in Nayigumya. They proceeded to identify a site where they will build a tower on which they will mount a standard 10,000-litre tank powered by six 270-watt solar panels.

“We have already had conversations with the community,” Mr Robert Khakhosi, I: A’s project manager, said, adding, “Nayigumya will soon get clean water.”

Apathy

If there are lessons that the inhabitants of Nayigumya are to pick, they don’t have to look afar. Their neighbours in Lupada II Village, Naboa Sub-county, in Budaka District, used to trek long distances to get water. By mid-September, builders of the tower were about to complete the work, amid lots of trials.

Ms Frida Nakirya, 23, a sophomore water engineering student at Busitema University, was supposed to supervise digging trenches where pipes were to be placed. She said widespread apathy among the locals threatened the project.

Besides, Lupada II, Ms Nakirya was also tasked with supervising works in Namobogo Village, where she was born and bred. Those who watched her grow up in the village—of which there are many—did not “want to listen to” someone who was 23 years ago wearing diapers.

“It’s not easy working with people,” Ms Nakirya said: “Some don’t want water lines and pipes to go through their land. They seek compensation for their crops or even land. But we have been honest that we don’t compensate anybody since this water is for the community and we aren’t taking their land away.”

I: A’s modus operandi when constructing water projects, according to Mr Khakhosi is simple: “We don’t buy land from the owners, but we talk to them and we agree that they give up a portion of their land and in exchange, we give them their own tap so they don’t have to share with the rest of the community who use community taps that are connected to the main water tank.”

In Bubulange Village, Kituuti Sub-county, Kibuku District, while the tower is still under construction, frisky children are happily fetching water from a pipe that is connected to the pump.

Here, though the 10,000-litre water tank, by the time Monitor visited the site hadn’t been fixed on the tower, the community is already looking ahead to the future. A nine-member water user’s committee is already in place.

‘Doing it for my people’

The community is also keen to tap into the skills of one of their own—Ms Irene Kabesa, 28, who they say will fix their pipes and taps in case of any damage. Ms Kabesa is a student of Uganda Technical College (UTC) Elgon in Mbale, where she is pursuing a diploma in water engineering.

One of the key ingredients of I: A’s water project is that every household that uses the water must part with Shs1,000 every month. This is the money that will be used to pay for Ms Kabesa’s expertise.

She is, however, quick to say monetary gain is not top of her bill.

“It’s voluntary work for now, ” the mother of one draped in an overall and gumboots says, adding: “Maybe in future, I will be paid. But now I just want to use my skills to help my people.”

According to Mr David Wangale, the engineer overseeing the construction of the tower in Bubulange, I: A, is already planning for life after Ms Kabesa as she will soon return to Mbale to complete her studies.

“We have resorted to training people in basic skills such as plumbing. In case of any cuttings, they can fix them,” he says, adding: “We are empowering the community.”

In the coming weeks, I: A officers will hand over this project that will constitute 12 sub-taps that will water four zones that have an estimated 20, 000 people.

“Pregnant women have struggled to get water from boreholes which are far. This will end that. We have also had diarrhoea because of using dirty water. With this water, we shall save the money we have been using for treatment,” Mr Nathan Bolibonati Muyudaya, an opinion leader in Bubulange, said.

No punishing treks

In Mbale, 55.4 kilometres away from Kibuku, Ms Joyce Wabule—whom locals say was born in 1926—knows first-hand the problems triggered by absence of safe water sources. Her Lwaboba Village, in Busui Sub-county, recently got a water tank from I: A.

Ms Wabule is too old to do onerous tasks such as fetching water. Before the solar-powered tank was placed just 10 metres from her home, she relied on her numerous grandchildren and good Samaritans to access water from a borehole, four kilometres from her abode.

“Water is no longer her problem,” Mr Moses Khaukha, Wabule’s neighbour, reveals.

In the newly-created Kamuge Town Council in Pallisa District, there were ululations, ecstasy and merrymaking as an I: A team officially handed over a water facility that will serve the four villages of Kamuge Station A, Kamuge Station Central, Kamuge Station B and Karapata.

Mr William Dedya, the sub-county chairperson, said before the intervention, his constituents trekked long distances in search of water in swamps, springs, unprotected wells and boreholes.

All of this has changed, and “Kamega has a design of an urban authority.”

Rare feel-good story

If Mr Dedya restricted himself to water, Ms Ann Margret Amoding, a teacher at Arise and Shine Primary School in Kamega, left no stone unturned in listing the litany of problems.

Indeed, there have been better days for the town council of roughly 20,000 people with one health centre—a health centre IV—and three government-aided primary schools and no high school.

“Our children here in Kamuge don’t know how to speak English. The children in classes are many but we don’t have teachers. We need help,” Ms Amoding told Monitor.

The presence of safe water sources is a rare feel-good story. While in Lwaboba and Kamuge, Monitor discovered that despite the water users’ committees being in place; they hadn’t opened up bank accounts where they are supposed to keep the monthly fee (Shs1,000) collected from each household that uses the water.

“We are soon opening our account,” Ms Peninnah Khaukha, 68, the chairperson of the water users’ committee in Lwaboba told Monitor, adding: “I know sometimes people don’t want to pay, but I’m respected here and they will obey what I have to say. That’s why I was appointed to lead the committee.”

It’s also evident that sensitisation of the public will be of the essence.