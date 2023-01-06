Long-serving Adjumani nurse collapses, dies

The entire community of Adjumani General Hospital and the health department of Adjumani district was on Thursday left grieving following the sudden death of Regina Kajo, a nursing officer attached to Adjumani general hospital. Regina, 59, who has worked in the hospital for more than 20 years collapsed at her home and died at hospital on Thursday morning, according to family members.

The district health officer, Dr Dominic Drametu said the nurse had been battling blood pressure for “a long time”, although the actual cause of her death was yet to be ascertained by the time of filing this story.

“Although we are yet to ascertain the cause of her death, we suspect that she might have died of pressure,” Dr Drametu said.

Drametu said: “She is one of our senior staff. She has been serving here for a long period of time even when I was the Medical superintendent of Adjumani General Hospital. We shall greatly miss her services in the hospital”.