Long-serving NRM boss’ decision to quit party politics ignites fear among supporters

A move by the long-serving Namutumba District National Resistance Movement (NRM) Chairperson, Hajji Siraje Gusongweire, to leave party politics has sparked fear among members, with concerns that the Opposition may reap big from the decision.

Mr Gusongweire’s political career started in 2007 as LC3 chairperson of Ivukula sub-county, then as district councillor representing Ivukula, before being elected Namutumba District NRM Chairperson in 2015.

However, he has expressed interest in dislodging the State Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Ms Persis Namuganza, from the Bukono constituency parliamentary seat in 2026, saying Namutumba District, particularly Bukono constituency, lacks proper service delivery.

“Our party structures are going to start very soon, and what I want to tell NRM members in the district, is to please look for someone else. I will be available for guidance, but not going to mobilise for the party in the whole district, but to do it at constituency level,” he said on Sunday.

In 2021, Mr Museveni won in only three of the eleven districts in Busoga sub-region, including Buyende, Kaliro, and Namutumba (54 per cent), and lost to National Unity Platform (NUP) party flagbearer, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu in Kamuli, Luuka, Iganga, Jinja, Bugweri, Bugiri, Namayingo, and Mayuge districts.

According to Mr Gusongweire, Bukono constituency is “underdeveloped” despite being a cattle corridor area.

Bukono, he adds, has unfulfilled presidential pledges like construction of an irrigation plant and redundant assets, which Minister Namuganza ought to have continuously reminded the President to fulfil.

Party members like the Budhebero ‘A’ Village LC1 chairperson, Mr Julius Isiko Julius, say Mr Gusongweire's decision to leave party politics and vie for elective politics will give the Opposition, especially NUP, strength in the district.

While highlighting some of the NRM’s struggles in the district, Mr Isiko said: “If Gusongweire leaves party politics, the party’s dwindling support which was in the district before he assumed office will be witnessed in the 2026 Presidential elections.”

According to Mr Isiko, people believed in Kyagulanyi but Mr Gusongweire decampaigned him. “Even when other party members were not campaigning for Mr Museveni, people voted for Museveni because of Mr Gusongweire,” he said.

The Nabikenge Village LC1 chairperson, Mr Aron Ssegona Alone, said Namutumba District was almost becoming an Opposition stronghold, but the good mobilisation skills of Mr Gusongweire changed that tide in favour of the NRM.

Mr Ssegona did not specify the reasons behind NRM poor performance in the district when Mr Gusongweire was not the party chairperson, but said the latter “knows how to socialise with the Opposition”.

Kamege Zone Cell LC1 chairperson, Mr Jackson Koire, said Mr Gusongweire is leaving party politics at the time when the party needs him to mobilise its structures, while Mr Swaibu Nabongho, a resident of Kigalama Village, Namutumba Sub-county, described Mr Gusongweire’s departure from party politics as “a big setback”.

According to Mr Fred Kagame, the Kakora ‘A’ Village LC1 Vice Chairperson, LC1 chairpersons in Namutumba District had declined to rally behind Mr Museveni during the last election because of his alleged reluctance to increase their allowance of Shs10,000 per month, but Mr Gusongweire convinced them to support and campaign for him.