LOP faults govt as he donates relief items to Kamwokya fire victims

The Leader of Opposition (LOP) in Parliament, Mr Mathias Mpuuga July 26 donated relief items to slum dwellers who lost property in a fire that razed houses in Kamwokya last week, further faulting government for paying a deaf ear to the issue.

While delivering the relief items to the residents, Mr Mpuuga said government ‘‘has not rescued the residents over their affiliation with Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party.

“These slums can be developed but this government no longer cares for the under-privileged. A serious government should construct low cost houses but this government has fallen short of that,” Mr Mpuuga said.

Residents equally criticized the state for neglecting them.

Mr Mpuuga also disclosed that people from this slum have neither received any covid-19 cash relief being given to most vulnerable Ugandans during the ongoing 42-day lockdown.

Food items donated by the MP included rice, sugar and posho and over 100 iron sheets worth Shs3m.

The Police Fire Prevention and Rescue Services that tried to put down the fire confirmed two deaths of a male adult and a female adult while scores were left injured during the fire suspected to have started from sparks on a faulty electric line.

Mr Mpuuga promised to meet families of the deceased and also lobby for relief for the affected residents.

Our efforts to get a comment from government on why they have not visited the fire-scene were futile as the Minister of ICT, Mr Chris Baryomunsi and the government spokesperson, Mr Ofwono Opondo were out of reach.

