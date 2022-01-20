LoP Mpuuga wants Parliament urgently recalled over fuel crisis

Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mr Mathias Mpuuga. PHOTO | PARLIAMENT

By  Faith Amongin  &  Arthur Arnold Wadero

What you need to know:

  • Several fuel stations across the country have reportedly run out of fuel in a crisis that has since affected many motorists and soared fuel prices by over 25%.

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LoP), Mr Mathias Mpuuga has written to the Speaker of Parliament seeking an urgent parliamentary sitting over the current fuel crisis in the country.

