LoP Ssenyonyi demands probe into Shs100m 'classified bribe' to MPs

Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LoP), Joel Ssenyonyi, has urged the Inspector General of Government (IGG) to investigate Members of Parliament (MPs) accused of receiving Shs100 million (each) from classified State House funds.

Speaking at a press briefing after chairing a shadow cabinet meeting at Parliament on Tuesday morning, Ssenyonyi challenged both the IGG and President Museveni to account for the funds and reveal the full list of beneficiaries.

“We challenged and continue to challenge the IGG to swing into action regarding this matter,” Ssenyonyi said.

“We are also challenging Gen Museveni to account for these classified expenses and hoping he will release a full list of all those who have been paid.”

Ssenyonyi revealed that 72 opposition MPs had signed a resolution to reject or return the Shs100 million, following a decision made at a closed-door opposition caucus last Thursday.

That meeting, chaired by then acting Leader of Opposition Muwanga Kivumbi, resolved to publicly disclose the list of MPs who committed to returning the funds.

While Ssenyonyi reaffirmed the commitment to transparency, he did not give a specific timeline for the release of the list.

He also cautioned MPs against justifying the acceptance of the money as a means of addressing constituents’ needs.

“There are pressures that we have as Members of Parliament,” he said. “But we are not going to fall into this trap to steal money so that we can meet the demands of our voters. No.”

Ssenyonyi argued that accepting such funds would compromise MPs' credibility in the fight against corruption.

“Shall we have the moral authority to challenge corruption in government? Everyone who steals in government does so for a reason. They steal to take their children to good schools, to start businesses, or to appease voters. But theft is theft.”

The payment, which has sparked outrage and accusations of political patronage, is believed to have been drawn from a classified State House budget.

While government has yet to confirm the details, the opposition has called the payout unethical and possibly illegal.

The IGG’s office has not yet responded publicly to the call for investigation.

President Museveni last week reacted to Monitor reports and opposition allegations on the handout saying : "Regarding the classified funds, they have two purposes: to buy classified equipment and also to promote activities that help in defeating the enemy schemes in Uganda and keep the peace of the People of Uganda."

FULL LIST OF MPS WHO HAVE SIGNED REJECTING SHS100M CASH HANDOUT

Joel Ssenyonyi Nambeshe John Baptist Muwanga Kivumbi Zaake Francis. Nkunyingi Muwada Lukyamuzi David Kalwanga Lulume Bayiga Geofrey Kayemba Ssolo Kanyike Evans Yusuf Nsibambi Batuwa Timothy Lusala Sekabira Denis Sserubula Stephen Ssaazi Godfrey Mukasa Aloysius Balimwezo Ronald Wakayima Musoke Odur Jonathan Luyimbazi Nalukoola Mayanja Allan Nakimuli Hellen Ssimbwa Fred Nabukeera Hanifa Mugabi Susan Ssemujju Ibrahim Betty Ethel Naluyima Ssewanyana Allan Karim Masaba Lumu Kizito Bagala Joyce Fortunate Nantongo Tebandeke Charles Brenda Nabukenya Namutaawe Joan Nambooze Teddy Ssekitoleko Robert Patrick Nsamba Oshabe Hillary Kiyaga Isabirye David Kabuye Frank Nyeko Derrick Matovu Charles Kaaya Christine Adeke Anna E. Joan Alobo Acom Kamari Mildred David Sserukuma Aisha Kabanda Nandagire Christine Dinnah Paul Nsubuga Lutamaguzi Paulson Michael Phillip Lulume Bayigga Medard Sseggona Nabagabe Kalungi Hanifa Basalirwa Asuman Abubaker Kawalya Kyebakutika Manjeri Francis Mwijukye Asinansi Nyakato Lutaya Geoffrey Kirumira Hassan Bakireke Nambooze Stella Apolot Isodo Lukwago John Paul Nsanja Patrick Kakembo Michael Nanyondo Veronica Kabuusu Moses Aol Betty Ocan Katabaazi Francis Ekudo Tom Julius Wilfred Niwagaba

(*Source: Office of LoP)

