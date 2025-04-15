Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

LoP Ssenyonyi demands probe into Shs100m 'classified bribe' to MPs

Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LoP) Joel Ssenyonyi. PHOTO/FILE/HANDOUT 

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

[email protected]

What you need to know:

  • While government has yet to confirm the details, the opposition has called the Shs100m handout unethical and possibly illegal.

Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LoP), Joel Ssenyonyi, has urged the Inspector General of Government (IGG) to investigate Members of Parliament (MPs) accused of receiving Shs100 million (each) from classified State House funds.

Speaking at a press briefing after chairing a shadow cabinet meeting at Parliament on Tuesday morning, Ssenyonyi challenged both the IGG and President Museveni to account for the funds and reveal the full list of beneficiaries.

“We challenged and continue to challenge the IGG to swing into action regarding this matter,” Ssenyonyi said.

Related

“We are also challenging Gen Museveni to account for these classified expenses and hoping he will release a full list of all those who have been paid.”

Ssenyonyi revealed that 72 opposition MPs had signed a resolution to reject or return the Shs100 million, following a decision made at a closed-door opposition caucus last Thursday.

That meeting, chaired by then acting Leader of Opposition Muwanga Kivumbi, resolved to publicly disclose the list of MPs who committed to returning the funds.

While Ssenyonyi reaffirmed the commitment to transparency, he did not give a specific timeline for the release of the list.

He also cautioned MPs against justifying the acceptance of the money as a means of addressing constituents’ needs.

“There are pressures that we have as Members of Parliament,” he said. “But we are not going to fall into this trap to steal money so that we can meet the demands of our voters. No.”

ALSO READ: How MPs sourced Shs100m bailout

Opposition MPs in trouble over Shs100m

Ssenyonyi argued that accepting such funds would compromise MPs' credibility in the fight against corruption.

“Shall we have the moral authority to challenge corruption in government? Everyone who steals in government does so for a reason. They steal to take their children to good schools, to start businesses, or to appease voters. But theft is theft.”

The payment, which has sparked outrage and accusations of political patronage, is believed to have been drawn from a classified State House budget.

While government has yet to confirm the details, the opposition has called the payout unethical and possibly illegal.

The IGG’s office has not yet responded publicly to the call for investigation.

President Museveni last week reacted to Monitor reports and opposition allegations on the handout saying : "Regarding the classified funds, they have two purposes: to buy classified equipment and also to promote activities that help in defeating the enemy schemes in Uganda and keep the peace of the People of Uganda."

FULL LIST OF MPS WHO HAVE SIGNED REJECTING SHS100M CASH HANDOUT

  1. Joel Ssenyonyi
  2. Nambeshe John Baptist
  3. Muwanga Kivumbi
  4. Zaake Francis.
  5. Nkunyingi Muwada
  6. Lukyamuzi David Kalwanga
  7. Lulume Bayiga
  8. Geofrey Kayemba Ssolo
  9. Kanyike Evans
  10. Yusuf Nsibambi
  11. Batuwa Timothy Lusala
  12. Sekabira Denis
  13. Sserubula Stephen
  14. Ssaazi Godfrey
  15. Mukasa Aloysius
  16. Balimwezo Ronald
  17. Wakayima Musoke
  18. Odur Jonathan
  19. Luyimbazi Nalukoola
  20. Mayanja Allan
  21. Nakimuli Hellen
  22. Ssimbwa Fred
  23. Nabukeera Hanifa
  24. Mugabi Susan
  25. Ssemujju Ibrahim
  26. Betty Ethel Naluyima
  27. Ssewanyana Allan
  28. Karim Masaba
  29. Lumu Kizito
  30. Bagala Joyce
  31. Fortunate Nantongo
  32. Tebandeke Charles
  33. Brenda Nabukenya
  34. Namutaawe Joan
  35. Nambooze Teddy
  36. Ssekitoleko Robert
  37. Patrick Nsamba Oshabe
  38. Hillary Kiyaga
  39. Isabirye David
  40. Kabuye Frank
  41. Nyeko Derrick
  42. Matovu Charles
  43. Kaaya Christine
  44. Adeke Anna E.
  45. Joan Alobo Acom
  46. Kamari Mildred
  47. David Sserukuma
  48. Aisha Kabanda
  49. Nandagire Christine Dinnah
  50. Paul Nsubuga
  51. Lutamaguzi Paulson
  52. Michael Phillip Lulume Bayigga
  53. Medard Sseggona
  54. Nabagabe Kalungi Hanifa
  55. Basalirwa Asuman
  56. Abubaker Kawalya
  57. Kyebakutika Manjeri
  58. Francis Mwijukye
  59. Asinansi Nyakato
  60. Lutaya Geoffrey
  61. Kirumira Hassan
  62. Bakireke Nambooze
  63. Stella Apolot Isodo
  64. Lukwago John Paul
  65. Nsanja Patrick
  66. Kakembo Michael
  67. Nanyondo Veronica
  68. Kabuusu Moses
  69. Aol Betty Ocan
  70. Katabaazi Francis
  71. Ekudo Tom Julius
  72. Wilfred Niwagaba

(*Source: Office of LoP)

>>>>Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;

Daily Monitor Telegram channel

 Daily Monitor WhatsApp Channel

MORE RELATED STORIES: Opposition MPs directed to reject, return Shs100m

Shs100m cash bonanza for MPs is street talk, says Tayebwa

Opposition challenges Museveni over Shs100m MPs cash scandal

In the headlines