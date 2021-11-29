Prime

LoP tells govt to allocate more funds for agricultural roads

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LoP), Mr Mathias Mpuuga, and other MPs tour some tea plantations in Buhweju District last Saturday. PHOTO/RAJAB MUKOMBOZI

By  Rajab Mukombozi

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • A good road network is  key in improving productivity and profitability in the agriculture sector.

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LoP), Mr Mathias Mpuuga, has asked the government to prioritise the construction of agricultural roads across the country to enable farmers transport their produce to the market.

