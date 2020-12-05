Lord Mayor Lukwago discharged, set to return Monday

By David Vosh Ajuna More by this Author

Kampala city Lord Mayor Mr Erias Lukwago has Saturday December 05, 2020 been discharged from hospital in Nairobi where he has been receiving treatment.

“The Lord Mayor is stable, he was discharged today Morning and is traveling back on Monday December 07, 2020,” his deputy Ms Doreen Nyanjura confirmed the development.

Mr Lukwago was flown to Nairobi for treatment on November 24, 2020 where he was diagnosed with acute anaphylaxis.

Ms Nyanjura at the time told the press that he [Mr Lukwago] was not in critical condition but he had opted to abide by his doctors’ advice to conduct further examinations and management regarding his health.

Anaphylaxis is a severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction. It can occur within seconds or minutes of exposure to something one is allergic to, such as peanuts or bee stings.

Anaphylaxis causes the immune system to release a flood of chemicals that can cause one to go into shock — your blood pressure drops suddenly and your airways narrow, blocking breathing.

Advertisement

Signs and symptoms include a rapid, weak pulse; a skin rash; and nausea and vomiting. Common triggers include certain foods, some medications, insect venom and latex.

Additional reporting by Job Bwiire.