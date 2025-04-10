Loro Core fights to stay afloat amid staff retirements, limited resources

A beautiful concrete gate welcomes visitors to Loro Core Primary Teachers’ College (PTC) in Loro Town Council, Oyam District.

Surrounded by pine trees and seated on an 89-acre piece of land, the government-run diploma-awarding institution is one of the remaining 23 PTCs in Uganda offering both pre-service and in-service teacher training.

However, despite its picturesque appearance, the institution is grappling with severe staffing shortages, worsened by the steady wave of mandatory retirements.

“Last year, we had 56 academic staff. Today, we have only 48,” says Mr Patrick Okada Opito, the college principal.

“Eight tutors have retired, and three more are due to retire soon. We currently have no qualified instructors for Kiswahili or ICT, so those subjects are not being taught.”

To cope, the college has resorted to hiring contract staff from the surrounding communities. Currently, 17 individuals are serving on a contractual basis, each earning between Shs250,000 and Shs400,000, depending on their qualifications.

“We are transparent with them from the start, so they understand the college’s financial limitations,” Mr Okada explains.

Beyond staffing challenges, the college also struggles with inadequate infrastructure. Notably, it remains the only PTC in the region without a multipurpose hall—an absence that has caused the college to miss out on hosting revenue-generating national workshops.

“For instance, neighbouring colleges like Canon Lawrence [in Lira City], which was recently closed, had a large multipurpose hall. When there’s a workshop, we’re forced to direct people to Canon Lawrence or Gulu,” Mr Okada laments. He is now appealing to the government, NGOs, and well-wishers to support the construction of a multipurpose hall.

“With about Shs200 million, we could build a facility that would not only enhance our operations but also prepare us for the future. This college is on track to becoming a university,” he says.

Transport is another key challenge. Although the college received a donated Prado from the Integrated Child and Youth Development (ICYD) programme during its two-year engagement, it lacks a bus to support student and staff movements.

“This college has one of the largest catchment areas. We manage 31 coordinating centres across nine districts and two urban councils—Lira City and Apac Municipal Council. One double-cabin pickup is simply not enough,” Mr Okada adds.

Despite the difficulties, Loro Core PTC continues to make strides through self-reliance and innovation. The new entrance gate, for example, was built using funds raised from the sale of mature pine trees planted on the college grounds.

“With the approval of our board, we used the revenue to construct the gate and start work on a perimeter wall. We’re now finishing up the painting and plan to officially commission both soon,” he shares.

The college also repurposed timber from the felled trees to make 100 single-seater desks for students, along with 56 tables and chairs for use in outreach centres.

“We’re distributing these to our coordinating centre tutors to support their fieldwork,” Mr Okada notes.

Despite its challenges, Loro Core PTC remains a vital institution in Uganda’s teacher education system, quietly striving to uphold standards and expand opportunities for future educators.



