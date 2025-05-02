Love in exile makes refugees feel at home

Lillian Foni, a refugee at Mungula Refugee Settlement in Adjumani District, found true love in Francis Otema, a Ugandan national. She is part of a group that fled from the instability in South Sudan in 2015.

Her path to redemption started in June 2016. Otema asked for her hand in marriage, and they held a traditional ceremony at the refugee settlement where her uncles carried out negotiations, and the bride price was paid. She talks passionately about her family of five and testifies that their successful relationship has given her the strength and courage to cope with the war trauma. The husband with whom they have had three children accepted her fully and provided her with the necessities of life.

‘‘We chose to raise our family in the settlement because my husband is a landlord here. Settling in the settlement homes also allows us to easily access the food distribution,’’ Foni said. She said the children can go to school, get medical care, food, and they can cater for the family’s needs. “All my children are now Ugandan nationals,” she added. To her, Uganda is her first home, and not even their cultural differences have stood in the path of their love journey.

She is not about to return to South Sudan. “Even if refugees return to South Sudan, I will remain in Uganda as long as my marriage works out,” Foni said. She also expressed joy at how her marriage has strengthened the relationship between her family in South Sudan and her husband. Her relatives occasionally pay her a visit in the settlement. Uganda is one of the largest refugee-hosting nations in the world, with 1.5 million refugees, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNCHR). Francis Deng Kuol, a refugee who married a Ugandan woman in 2019, paid eight cows, Shs3 million, 10 goats and some chicken as bride price.

“This is much cheaper compared to when a Ugandan marries a member of my tribe from South Sudan,” he said. Such a man is required to pay more than 100 cows, more so when the spouse is highly educated. “For the uneducated, they pay between 30 to 50 cows and some money,” he said. “We have two children with my wife, and even if peace returns to South Sudan, we shall agree with her and the family whether to move back to South Sudan or not. But I am comfortable here,” he said.

Love-gone-wrong

Anifa Muding, a South Sudanese from Yei River State who got married to a Ugandan national from Koboko District before the war broke out in South Sudan, however, wasn’t lucky to uphold their relationship. Their happiness was short-lived after the husband abandoned her. She is now a single mother of five children and lives in Bidibidi Zone Settlement.

“The intermarriage created a good relationship between my people and my in-laws. It has been six years since my husband abandoned me, and up to now, he has never returned to check on us,” she said. Taking care of children is her biggest challenge since the World Food Programme cut funds for food. The Refugee Welfare Councillor at Mungula Refugee Settlement, Mr Abraham Makuol Manyok, said such intermarriages forge strong bonds between refugees and host communities. He noted that love transcends cultural and national boundaries, fostering acceptance, unity, and deeper interpersonal connections. Mr Manyok added that the relationships are instrumental in integrating refugees into local society, helping to break down cultural barriers and nurture inclusive communities.

“I have seen many nationals married within the settlements, and some refugees have also married local nationals, even in nearby towns. This has greatly improved our relationships and enhanced peaceful coexistence,” he said.

What OPM says

The refugees are directly managed by the Office of the Prime Minister. The Refugee Desk Officer in the Office of the Prime Minister in Adjumani District, Mr Titus Jogo, shared that intermarriage is generally accepted in the refugee law, but this must be with the couple’s full consent. He highlighted the importance of understanding that such marriages do not automatically alter the legal status of refugees.

“Intermarriage has also supported more equitable land sharing,” he said, adding: “Refugees, especially those engaged in agriculture, have gained access to land through their local spouses.” According to Mr Jogo, proper legal procedures, such as naturalisation, are necessary to change refugee status, ensuring clarity and compliance with national laws. The chairman for the South Sudan Refugees Association (SSURA) in Arua City, Mr Gabriel Batali, said intermarriages are possible since the cultures are more or less similar. “For example, a Kakwa in South Sudan can marry a Kakwa from Uganda. What we expect from these families is to have peace,” he said.

What awaits in intermarriage

Mr Batali said for one to marry for instance a Dinka, it is competitive in the sense that: “If you are a Ugandan or any other national, you should be able to pay over 150 cows if the lady is well educated, buy cars or make a commitment to build houses for your in-laws. They also look at the beauty of the lady and her height. And some rituals, if you are a weak or poor man, you may not afford that intermarriage.”

He added: “That type of marriage is for the highest bidder. But for the Kakwa, our marriage is similar to that of Ugandan tribes. We do not ask for much bride price. So it is easier to marry one. Some of the refugees also have dual citizenship. And so, intermarriage is ok.” Mr Batali, who is also happily married to a Ugandan, said this does not make him relinquish his refugee status because the refugee policy allows intermarriage. Meanwhile, among the Kuku, an indigenous community living in Kajo- Keji County in Central Equatoria State, South Sudan, they are exogamous and marriage to blood relatives is forbidden. The Kuku pay full dowry ranging from two cows and a bull to 24, at least four goats, two spears, several hoes and money in dowry. Once the dowry has been paid, the bride is taken to the groom’s home in a ceremony.

What it takes to intermarry

A document on Dinka tribe marriage indicates that usually, multiple suitors for a single woman lead to a higher bride price, which is an intriguing aspect of marriage in Dinka culture. And also competition increases demand for one woman, and the only way to settle it is through dowry. A perfect example is laid in the popular marriage relationship, where in May 2024, two wealthy men from Bor and Twic East counties in Jonglei State treated South Sudan to a rare spectacle. Marial Garang Jill from Bor County and Chol Marol Deng from Twic East battled it out for Athiak Dau Riak, who was 18 years old.

Their competition for Athiak broke the customary bride price threshold as they tried to outdo each other. Garang Jill of the Koc clan promised 105 cattle and $25,000 (Shs91 million) for Athiak. Deng pledged a higher amount, $44,000 (Shs161 million) and 110 cattle heads. Athika’s family kept their final decision private from the media. The bride price for a Dinka woman is a minimum of 30 heads of cattle. And for the Kakwa, their marriage is similar to tribes in West Nile, with bride prices ranging from five to 10 cattle.

How marriage is done

After negotiations between both families about the amount of bride wealth to be given (whether in the form of cash, cattle or other items), a day is set for the Introduction. Today, most ceremonies are held in the afternoon at a location chosen by the woman’s parents, usually their home. The woman’s family waits for the man’s side to make a ribbon-cutting entry and sit on the opposite side, facing them. Then the celebrations start after cutting the ribbon. These cultural rituals are now being observed by both the refugees and nationals who have found love.

The situation

The intermarriage between South Sudanese refugees and Ugandan nationals across West Nile has played a pivotal role in promoting peaceful coexistence and encouraging the sharing of land and resources. These unions have fostered cultural and social integration, creating mutual benefits for both communities.

Reported by Felix Warom Okello, Marko Taibot and Robert Elema







