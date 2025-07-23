Loved or lucky? NRM primaries in numbers

The recently-concluded National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries produced a kaleidoscope of outcomes that, along with leaving many on cloud nine, left a great deal of others licking their wounds. But even for those for whom it was joy unconfined, success came via different rounds. There were those who were unopposed, like Parliament Speaker Anita Among (Bukedea District Woman Representative) and Government Chief Whip Hamson Obua (Ajuri County). Others were Moses Mayanja of Busiro North Constituency, Aine Sodo Kaguta of Mawogola North, Susan Nakawuki Nsambu, Karuna Kasolo of Kyotera County, and Susan Nakawuki Nsambu of Mawokota South.

As well as Boniface Henry Okot of Kole South, Dr Ruth Jane Aceng, the Woman MP Lira City, Agnes Linda Auma of Lira District Woman MP seat, James Ongu Tar of Kwania North, and Fred Byamukama of Bugangaizi West. The story of how each of these politicians secured the NRM flag unopposed tended to stray off at a tangent. For President Museveni’s brother, Sodo Kaguta, a closed-door meeting was needed to placate Sam Kutesa’s daughter, Shartsi Kutesa Musherure. For Speaker Among, her would-be opponent, Hellen Odeke, was unceremoniously disqualified.

Runaway winners

Elsewhere, there were those who sailed through to carry NRM’s flag at next year’s General Election courtesy of landslide wins. Top among those who are part of the government’s front bench in the House was Rebecca Kadaga, who looks primed to continue being the Kamuli District Woman Representative (DWR), a position she has held for as long as one can remember. She polled 107,162 votes representing 91.8 percent of the votes. Ms Jessica Alupo, the Katakwi DWR also fared well, scoring 84,944 or a 88.8 percent share of the vote. The front bench is what Mr Ronald Kibule was accustomed to before the NUP wave claimed his scalp during the 2021 polls. The former junior Youth minister signalled his intent to bounce back on the political scene after he won with the highest percentage—96.30—during the recently-concluded primaries.

The other aspirants that took decisive wins were Danie Kananura of Kira Municipality, who won 94.82 percent of the vote and Musa Mbazira who polled at 94.2 percent. Elsewhere, Phillip Munduni of Makindye Sabugabo polled 91 percent, Adbul Kiyimba of Busiro East scored 84 percent, and Robert Migadde Nugwa of Buvuma Island scored 78.2 percent, Cissy Dionizia Namujju of Lwengo district mustered 76.2 percent, while Buggagga Idi Matovu of Nansana municipality scored 76 percent to complete the picture of big winners in Buganda region. In Busoga Sub-region, Kadaga, at 91 percent, had the most decisive win. In Lango Sub-region, that honour went to Sam Engola of Erute South, who won 86.7 percent of the vote. In Teso Sub-region, Vice President Alupo scored a beefy 88.8 percent to stand herself in good stead.

In West Nile, Rose Obigah emerged the biggest winner with 72.3 percent. In western Uganda, the competition seemed stiffer, with the majority of the candidates performing slightly above average. Some of the big winners include Kyarikunda Loydah Twinomujuni, Mbarara DWR at 64.3 percent; Cadet Benjamin of Bunyaruguru at 61 percent; and Katusime Annet Mugisha, the Bushenyi DWR at 60.6 percent. Aged 86, the biggest winner perhaps was Gen Moses Ali of Adjumani West who trounced his two opponents promising that he had unfinished business to accomplish. Ali mentioned some of the unfinished works as the construction of Umi-Laropi Bridge connecting Moyo and Adjumani and other development programmes.

Slim margins

By contrast, there are those who won but only just. Take Ezama Siraji of Aringa Constituency, who managed to win only 15 percent of the votes. He was not alone. There was also Sarah Opendi Achieng in Tororo, who scored 18.9 percent; Mathias Mwesigwa of Rubabo County, who sailed through with 23.7 percent; and Concy Aciro , the Amuru DWR hopeful, who got 28.42 percent. Others are Muhammed Kato of Katerera Constituency who scored 36 percent, Linda Irene of Fort Portal who scored 37 percent, Lule Eria Erick of Kiboga West Constituency with 37.29 percent, Jacqueline Amongin, who scored 37.7 percent, James Ruugi Kaberuka of Kinkizi West with 38.04 percent, Dr Musa Noah of Koboko North, who scored 38.82 percent. Others who won by the skin of their teeth are Onzima Phiona of Ayivu West in Arua City, with 39 percent; Michael Mawanda Igara East, who also scored 39 percent; Beatrice Wembabazi a Hoima DWR hopeful, with 39 percent; Allan Atugonza of Buliisa County, with 39.8 percent.

Minnows shine

The elections also produced surprises with incumbents being trounced as a number of first-timers sailed through. In Vurra County in Arua District, Charity Lenia Kevin, a political novice whose only claim to fame is being a former guild president of Makerere University Business School trounced the incumbent, Yovan Adriko, in one of the biggest surprises. Lenia eventually scooped 43 percent of the vote to take the flag for NRM in Vurra, leaving her closest rival Adriko Yovan at 16 percent. In Ayivu West, another minnow Phiona Onzima floored John Lematia and in Ayivu East, William Tiyo Odaa beat Godfrey Fetaa hands-down. In Kiboga West parliamentary seat, Lule Eria Erick, the winner, edged out the incumbent by a slim margin of 110 votes.

According to official results from the NRM electoral commission, Lule garnered 6,738 votes, narrowly surpassing the incumbent’s 6,628. Across the country, the run-up to the elections were characterised by violence and threats from different camps and on the voting day, allegations of rigging were level against each other. While the NRM had introduced voting by lining to cure the issues of the electoral malpractices, the same vice reared its ugly head once again, further denting the image of the party that has been at the centre of election rigging for close to forty years now.

Up in arms

In Serere District, State minister for Fisheries Hellen Adoa wrote to President Museveni, the Minister for Public Service, and the Attorney General over the alleged involvement of senior public servants in the just-concluded campaigns and elections in Serere. Adoa accused her opponents of orchestrating violence during and after the elections, as well as blackmail, which she says damaged her reputation as a minister. Persis Namuganza, who was contesting for Bukono constituency in Namutumba, threatened to quit the ruling NRM party. The Housing minister alleges that she was robbed of her victory. Visibly angry, Minister Namuganza told her supporters that the exercise was rigged in her opponent’s favour and that if the president doesn’t intervene, she will either run as an independent, or join another party and contest.

Across the country, different losers have rejected the results and vowed to contest on independent tickets, disowning an earlier agreement they signed with the party not to contest as independents if they lost the party primaries. It is not clear how the party will respond to these threats and whether those who defy the party position will be expelled. In the past elections, the party leader, Museveni had posed a conciliatory tone and often allowed the members back after the elections and signed a memorandum of understanding with the independents to work together. The NRM electoral commission, by the end of business on Monday, had received more than 90 election petitions from those who lost and wanted either a recount or rerun of the elections. Many of the petitioners also said they will run as independents or join other political parties if their petitions are not satisfactorily handled.

Museveni speaks out

President Museveni, the NRM national chairperson, whose own position had been ring-fenced since he took over the powers in 1986, expressed concern about the goings-on following the NRM primaries. He said: “However, I must condemn, in the strongest terms, what I started hearing in some areas where some unpatriotic actors are alleged to have committed the following mistakes: Altering results; Tampering with the registers; Using violence, including causing some deaths, apart from the injuries caused; And the use of money and materials to bribe voters.” He added: “These are politically and ideologically wrong and must be condemned by all the lovers of the NRM and Uganda. All our members need to know that the leaders we elect are in order to download Government programmes to kukyenuura (solve the solvable problems) of the Wanainchi. Omukyeno, is a problem that could be solved if the necessary actions were taken.”

The President, whose wins in previous general elections have been contested, warned against violence and other forms of malpractice, for which he has been accused for four decades now since he took over power after five years of guerrilla war. “Repeat, please. The purpose of electing leaders is to rationally choose leaders and a Party that can kukyenuura (solve) our mikyeno (solvable problems). Why should, then, the Wanainchi tolerate the one who deflects them from this by being violent, cheating, etc.? With more political maturity, such People, will be rejected,” he said.





List: Winners in NRM primaries





Compiled by Franklin Draku, Sylvia Namagembe, Damali Mukhaye, Robert Muhereza, Alex Ashaba, Robert Erima, Felix Warom, Denis Edema, Fred Wambede, David Awori, Noeline Nabukenya, Felix Ainebyoona, Billy Oketch, Tobias Owiny, & Dan Wandera.







