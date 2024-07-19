Lovers arrested as body of missing Mityana businessman found buried  

Police in Mityana District are holding a labourer and his girlfriend as suspects linked to the suspected murder of a businessman whose body was found buried.

Prominent Mityana District coffee farmer and trader David Kasozi, who was a resident of Katebere Village, Katebere Parish, Butayunja Sub County, went missing last Saturday before his remains were recovered on Thursday morning.

Police say they have detained a 25-year-old girlfriend to the 26-year-old man who was working at the deceased’s coffee farm.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that at around 7pm on July 13, the 48-year-old Kasozi left Katebere Trading Centre, headed for his home but was never seen again in public.

About four days later, the labourer was seen by residents selling Kasozi's pig in his absence, raising suspicion among his relatives who decided to mount a search for both the deceased and the male suspect who had been staying with the deceased.

“He was successfully arrested from Kakunyu-Nakaziba Village, Butayunja Sub-county in Mityana District, where he was hiding at the home of his girlfriend,” Wamala regional police spokesperson Racheal Kawala said in a statement on Friday.

She added: “He was then handed over to police for interrogation. A case of disappearance was opened up and search efforts began.”

Kawala said police was called to action on Thursday when Kasozi’s relatives and locals came across a newly dug point with heaped soil in a coffee plantation about 50 metres from the residence of the allegedly killed trader.

“On removing the soil, they discovered the body of Kasozi which was decomposing. Our detectives rushed to the scene and retrieved the body,” she said.

Additionally, two mobile phones were later recovered and being used by the prime suspect’s girlfriend but belonging to Kasozi.

“The postmortem results reveal that the cause of death was manual strangulation,” Kawala

added.