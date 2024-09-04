Low disbursement of PDM funds worry leaders in Bugisu

The disbursement of Parish Development Model (PDM) funds in Bugisu Sub-region is below the average of 40 percent, the Daily Monitor has learnt.

An evaluation report shared with the district leaders at the weekend at Bulambuli District headquarters revealed that about 28.7 percent progress in the programme's implementation in the Sub-region, has been realised.

According to data obtained by this publication, Mbale District, which registered 90 PDM Saccos, the disbursement performance stands at 32 percent, Bududa District, which has 159 PDM Saccos stands at 20 percent while Mbale City, with 58 PDM Saccos, is at 5 percent.

Other districts like Namisindwa, with 163 Saccos, is still at 2 percent and Sironko, that has 224 PDM Saccos, has recorded zero percent in performance.

However, Manafwa District that has 155 PDM Saccos had a performance of 60 percent while Bulambuli, with 122 PDM Saccos stood at 42 percent.

The PDM Consultant for eastern Uganda, who is also Emyooga’s national coordinator, Ms Ritah Namuwenge, said corruption in the implementation of the PDM and Emyooga could be part of the reason for low disbursement.

“We will fight corruption as we encourage the public to participate in PDM and Emyooga because these are magic bullets to alleviate poverty,”Ms Namuwenge said.

The government has been struggling to fight irregularities in the implementation of the PDM, a multi-billion government project that is meant to lift 17.5 million Ugandans out of poverty.

The irregularities, which include corruption, extortion, ghost members and bribery, prompted President Museveni to direct the State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SHAU) headed by Brig Henry Isoke to conduct investigations across the country.

Ms Mariam Natasha, the spokesperson of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, told this publication recently that several officials have been arrested and arraigned before court over PDM funds since 2022.

“About 35 suspects have so far been arrested and charged over PDM funds. We are still investigating more officials,” Ms Natasha, said.

She said, for instance, in Ngora District, some of the officials who were arrested include the chief administrative officer (CAO), chief finance officer (CFO), district commercial officer, district planner, community development officer, and a production officer.

“These were arrested for the misappropriation of Shs242 million Parish Development Model funds meant for Ngora Saccos,”Ms Natasha said.

When contacted, the CAO for Ngora, Mr Lawrence Wadada, said the matter was handled.

“The Sacco got their money and we don’t have any problem,” he said.

Ms Natasha said the Gulu City commercial officer, Mr Nickson Komakech Atemo, was charged with giving false Information in relation to the mismanagement of PDM funds.

“Mr Atemo allegedly gave false information that he had conducted training of town agents, Sacco leaders and PDM trainers in 32 wards of Gulu City and yet he had not despite receiving funds for the said activities,” she said.

In Jinja City, Ms Stella Nakayima Atwoti, Secretary of Buwekula PDM Sacco in Jinja City was allegedly arrested for extorting money from old and vulnerable beneficiaries.

Mr Bernard Edoni, a leader, was also charged on allegations of extortion through selling fake copies of the PDM constitution to the 50 groups of associations under Pangisa Ward in Arua City.

The Busita Sub-county chairperson in Sironko District, Mr Patrick Mukota Bernard, Mr Eddy Magomu, and Ms Hellen Nambozo were charged before the Sironko Chief Magistrates Court over unauthorised use or interception of computer services and theft of PDM funds.

Other similar cases have been reported in Lira City, Namutumba, Mukono, Luweero, Isingiro and Kapchorwa.

Ms Munira Ali, the spokesperson of the Inspectorate of Government, said the anti-graft institution is currently investigating 26 cases on PDM and three on Emyooga.

“None of these investigations has been completed. However, preliminary investigations into PDM have so far revealed, among others, diversion of funds by officers, extortion from beneficiaries, over payment of funds to beneficiaries, and mismatch in the details of beneficiaries,”Ms Munira told this publication.

Mr Joseph Chemutai, a resident of Kween District, said officials are collecting money from the beneficiaries to get registered and benefit from the programme.

“It’s a good programme but it's failing because of the technical leaders, who want a share before the locals benefit,” he said.

Elgon County MP Gerald Nangoli said the electronic payment system known as Wendi where people access the money on their phones has a lot of challenges, which needs to be addressed.

“As I talk now there are more than 10 parishes that are stuck with over Shs90 million on the phone. There are also many operational risks involved, especially in this new system,” he said.

Mr Albert Amula, the Tororo deputy resident district commissioner, said they have so far arrested four people on allegations of extorting money from beneficiaries.

Mr Dennis Galabuzi Ssozi, the National Coordinator of the PDM programme, said:“We put in measures to make sure the programme is not abused. Criminality will always be there but anyone who commits a crime must be apprehended.”