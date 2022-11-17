Low funding cripples Fort Portal roadworks

Fort Portal City authorities have expressed concern over the poor state of some roads within the city, attributing it to limited funding from the central government.

Mr Herbert Kaihura, the Fort Portal City roads engineer, said they had this financial year projected to receive Shs924.7m under the road fund for maintaining both tarmacked and non-tarmacked roads, but had only secured Shs231.1m by the end of the first quarter.

“We are limited by low funding. Currently, we receive less money than what we used to receive when we were still a municipality. For close to five years, we have not received funds for opening up new roads,” he said on Monday during the Fort Portal City budget conference.

Quoting the budget performance report for Financial Year 2022-23, he said Fort Portal North Division had budgeted Shs92.5m under road fund for mechanised maintenance of unpaved roads but no money was released during the first quarter.

The Uganda Road Fund (URF) was established by an Act of Parliament in 2008 to finance routine and periodic maintenance of local government roads. The body has, however, overtime decried inadequate funding from the central government, which has crippled road maintenance in districts.

Now the districts are crying foul following a directive by government to withhold a portion of the road fund and use it at the centre.

The decision has derailed many districts’ programmes for maintenance and construction of feeder roads.

He said before the elevation of Fort Portal to city status, they had 138 kilometres of roads which have since been increased to 350 kilometres, including new administrative units of Karambi, Karago sub-counties and Ibale Parish.

Mr Kaihura said they recruited 46 road gangs to do road maintenance in the city by cleaning the drainage, de-silting culverts and sweeping street.

The city mayor, Mr Edison Asaba Ruyonga, said with a shortfall in resources, they are unable to open up new roads and maintain the existing ones.

“The money we are getting is less compared to the number of roads that need to be worked on. As a new city, all the promises remain on paper,” he said.

Mr Joseph Kiiza Mashuhuko, the North Division mayor, said more than 80 percent of the roads in the city are in a sorry state.