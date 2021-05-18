Low livestock coverage irks Namutumba authorities

By Ronald Seebe More by this Author

Authorities in Namutumba have decried the low livestock coverage in the district as the national livestock census organised by Uganda National Bureau of Statistics starts.

The census, which started yesterday and ends on May 28, is aimed at helping veterinarians and farmers plan and identify diseases that attack livestock and poultry.

Ms Batuvam Neka, the Nawaikona Sub-county councillor, at the weekend said livestock coverage in the district remains low due to the limited land for grazing.

“Our district compared to Lango and Teso sub-regions, where there is vast land for setting up farms, has people only rearing two animals. We also blame the low level of livestock on poverty and the government which provides heifers to only prominent farmers and top district leaders,” Ms Neka said.

She advised government to distribute heifers per homestead, saying the milk-cooling machine, which was built in the district, is non-functional because there are no animals to produce milk.

Mr John Naloka, the outgoing district chairperson, said 27 villages have been selected for the census.

“The district has more than 500 villages, but not all are cattle corridor zones. Livestock census will ascertain a complete count of the district’s livestock and its associated characteristics,” he said.

Mr Mukasa Kizito, the chief administrative officer, said the exercise comes at a time when locals have embarked on rearing animals.

He urged residents to be cooperative and give enumerators the right information.

“The enumerators should also be disciplined as they carry out the census as any act of indiscipline will not yield good results,” Mr Kizito said.

Mr Naloka is optimistic that this year’s national livestock census will be high given the disbursement of heifers, piglets and goats by the government under the Operation Wealth Creation.

“The district will use the data generated to plan for livestock farmers and identify good breeds for further management,” Mr Naloka said.

Mr Badru Sindani, the Kizuba Sub-county chairperson-elect, said if government embarks on making Busoga and Namutumba cattle corridor areas like Teso, household income will be boosted.

