Low turn-up among refugee learners

A low turn-up of learners has been registered in primary and secondary learning facilities in refugee settlements in Adjumani District following the reopening of schools across the country after two years of closure.

Mr Philip Akuku Kayakaya, the Adjumani District senior education officer, said many refugee learners may not return to schools since they have moved back to their home countries where as some are now engaged in income-generating activities.

There are 44 primary schools that host refugee learners in the district and of 96,000 learners, who were registered when schools resumed after the partial lifting of lockdown, 44,628 refugees enrolled in primary school, 16,754 children enrolled in early childhood development (ECD) and 5,000 enrolled for secondary education.

“As a strategy, we are embarking on sensitising the parents and students through various media, including radio programmes, to ensure that parents respond to the reopening of schools,” Mr Akuku said.

About 94 percent of the secondary and 62 percent of the primary teachers have been vaccinated.

Mungula SS hosts 50 percent refugee learners and 50 percent learners from the host communities. However, of the 385 students the school has registered, only 50 turned up on Monday.

Mr Justine Edema Thomas, the school headteacher, said majority of the refugee students crossed back to South Sudan where schools kept operating without closure.

The government is now conducting a nationwide training of teachers for the safe reopening of schools and Mr Jerome Amizaru, one of the trainers of trainers (TOT), who also doubles as the headteacher of Dzaipi SS, said only new learners joining Senior One reported to the school on Monday.

Mr Lawrence Adrawa, a parent, fears that schools are not putting the necessary SOPs in place to ensure the safety and health of learners.