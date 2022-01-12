Low turn-up among refugee learners

Refugee children gather for class at Pagirinya Refugee Settlement in Adjumani. PHOTO | FILE

By  Marko Taibot

What you need to know:

  • Mungula SS hosts 50 percent refugee learners and 50 percent learners from the host communities. However, of the 385 students the school has registered, only 50 turned up on Monday.

A low turn-up of learners has been registered in primary and secondary learning facilities in refugee settlements in Adjumani District following the reopening of schools across the country after two years of closure.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.