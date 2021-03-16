Low turn up for Covid-19 vaccines

By Our Reporters More by this Author

The Covid-19 vaccination exercise had a slow start yesterday in various parts of the country due to diverse challenges, including logistical constraints and inadequate vaccine supplies.

In Kwania and Apac districts, many people expressed unwillingness to take the jab.

Others said they will get vaccinated when the controversies surrounding the AstraZeneca vaccine are sorted out.

Mr Peter Odongo, a resident of Aduku Town Council in Kwania, observed that some European countries have put on hold the use of the same vaccine and wondered why Uganda is proceeding with it.

“Why should I allow it to be used on me? Are we not human beings like those in Europe,” he asked.

The Ministry of Health puts the figure of those to benefit from the jab at 22 million, out of the 45 million Ugandans.



It was not clear whether the slow start to the vaccination exercise was linked to President Museveni’s remarks at the weekend, which suggested that he is reluctant to take the jab because of his reservations about the vaccine.

Advertisement

During his address on Sunday evening, the President painted a rosy picture of how his National Resistance Movement (NRM) government has handled the coronavirus pandemic well.

But he was also quoted saying he was yet to take the Covid-19 jab since he was still studying which of the vaccines he should go for.

“The reason I have not been vaccinated is because I’m quite careful and well protected by the system but also, I’m looking at which of the vaccines I should go for,” the President said in his televised address to the nation.

His remarks have sparked mixed reactions, with some people saying his statement could demotivate people from taking the jabs and undermine the entire vaccination exercise.

The vaccination exercise was rolled out on March 10, starting with frontline health workers upon the arrival of 964,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine through donations.

Weighing in on the President’s remarks, Fr Gaetano Batanyenda, the Kigezi region inter-religious council chairperson, said Mr Museveni should be the first person to receive the jab to instil confidence among the population that AstraZeneca vaccine is safe for all Ugandans.

“I am worried about the lives of Ugandans that are yet to receive the Covid-19 vaccines when President Museveni is saying he is looking at which vaccine to go for,” Fr Batanyenda said yesterday.

“President Museveni should be the first example to take the Covid-19 vaccine already procured by his government,” he added.

Former Kabale Municipal Council speaker, Mr Richard Muhanguzi, said the President’s statement could be misinterpreted and used to undermine the vaccination programme.

“It shows that he is not sincere to the people he is leading,” Mr Muhanguzi said.

Mr James Kutosi, spokesperson of Mbale City Council, said the President’s indecisiveness about taking the Covid-19 jab has created suspicion about the vaccine.

“If the President is not sure about the vaccine, how can the public embrace it?” he asked.

Mr Justus Cherop, the president of Uganda Nurses and Midwives Union, urged the President not to look for any other vaccine options to motivate Ugandans to embrace AstraZeneca vaccine.

Mr Simon Cowel Oluka, an activist, said President Museveni’s remarks could create public fear about the medicine.

Ms Rosemary Apio, a market vendor at Layibi Market in Gulu City, said: “I cannot risk the lives of my children even if the vaccine is rolled out to us all.” She did not give reasons why.

However, in some parts of the country, the vaccination exercise was successful.

The Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital director, Dr Celestine Barigye, who led fellow health workers to receive the vaccine on Friday, said people should ignore propaganda and any negative claims about the vaccine.

“Do you think I have offered myself to die? The vaccines are safe. That is why I have taken the lead together with other senior government officials like the City Resident Commissioner and the district health officer,” Dr Barigye said.

Dr Peter Ssebutinde, the Mbarara City health officer, said the exercise started well and health workers turned up in big numbers at all their five immunisation centres.

“We are targeting 2,000 health workers and by Friday, 1,840 had registered to receive the vaccine. Vaccination is voluntary, we take records of whoever is taking the vaccination so that in case anything happens, we have all the information,” he said.

Mr Simon Orit, the chairperson of Uganda National Teachers Union Association (Unatu) for Amuria, said when teachers were given the consent forms to sign, they started backsliding and questioning the efficacy of the vaccine.

“The issue was resolved when a doctor in charge of Covid-19 in Amuria was engaged to give the medical technical expertise,” he said.

Mr Orit added that after the explanations from Dr Godfrey Opolot, the teachers are now willing to take part in the exercise.

Turn-out

Mr Godfrey Mulekwa, the Pallisa District health officer, said 1,000 health workers had been registered to take part in the vaccination exercise in the district.

Mr Dekusoka Magidu, deputy Resident District Commissioner, warned people against undermining the vaccination rollout.

Dr Daniel Kalyebi, the Bunyole East Covid-19 supervisor who also is the in-charge of Nabiganda Health Centre IV in Butaleja District, said: “We were supposed to start the vaccination on March 10 but unfortunately, it was called off until further notice.” He did not give the reasons.

In Lamwo, vaccination started at Padibe Health Centre IV yesterday and the district has received 2,440 doses.

In Kabarole District and Fort Portal City, health workers responded positively to the vaccination at the start of the exercise yesterday.

Ms Catherine Kemigabo, a health worker who was vaccinated yesterday, said she had not developed any side effects.

“There has been a myth that this vaccine is not good but I have taken it and I have no side effect. Those who think it kills people, there is no government that wants to kill its own people,” she said.

Fort Portal and Kabarole received 5,450 doses of the vaccine.

In Kitgum, the exercise was put on hold since the district received only 3,120 doses.

The Kitgum hospital senior administrator, Mr Bezy Omoya, said they were still waiting for cards that will be given to those to be vaccinated.

The Rubanda District health officer, Dr Abdon Birungi, said they had not yet started the vaccination exercise despite receiving the vaccine last Friday.



Compiled by Bill Oketch, Robert Muhereza, Santo Ojok, Simon Peter Emwamu, Julius Okanya, Mudangha Kolyangha, Olivier Mukaaya, Joseph Omollo, Cissy Makumbi, Denis Opoka, Dan Wandera, Ronald Kabanza, Alfred Tumushabe & Rajab Mukombozi