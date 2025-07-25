Low turnout, frustration mar NRM primaries in Busoga sub-region

In the Busoga sub-region, including Jinja City, the ruling NRM party’s primaries for LC5, mayoral, and councilor positions have been marked by low voter turnout, with many residents citing frustration over past electoral irregularities.

At several polling stations visited by our reporters, ballot boxes remained nearly empty for hours after the voting exercise began, leaving polling officials idle and visibly disheartened.

“We voted last time, but our choice was ignored. What’s the point of returning?” said Mr Bosco Waiswa, a resident of Jinja City. While acknowledging the relatively calm atmosphere this time around, Waiswa said the party leadership now faces the tougher challenge of regaining the trust of its base.

Mr David Ochan, a resident of Walukuba, echoed similar concerns, noting that with general elections on the horizon, the low turnout raises serious questions about whether the NRM can still mobilize its grassroots support effectively.

Mr Willy Biite, the NRM party chairperson for Kamuli Municipality’s Northern Division, pointed to frustrations stemming from the recent parliamentary primaries, which he says were marred by irregularities.

“The illegal declaration and falsification of results last week created hatred for the process. Voters are now cursing why they waste their time voting when the results never reflect their will,” Biite said.

In Buyende District, Mr Aaron Gwitabingi, a resident of Igwaya Village in Kagulu, said many voters stayed away from the polling stations, expecting to be paid before casting their vote—an allegation stemming from the recent parliamentary primaries, where voters reportedly received coupons and vouchers.

“Candidates didn’t even bother coming to us for votes this time. They know the winner is the one who pays to mobilise people to stay at the polling stations,” Gwitabingi added.

Mr Karoli Galimaka, a political commentator in Kaliro, predicted that if the disillusionment continues, many candidates for lower council positions will abandon the party and contest as independents.

In Jinja District, the situation was compounded by open hostility between the main LC5 contenders. The incumbent, Mr Moses Batwala, and his rival, Mr Abudalah Suuta—LCIII chairperson for Butagaya Sub-county—traded accusations of vote rigging.

Amid the tensions, Dr Tanga Odoi, the NRM’s Electoral Commission chairperson, toured hotspots in Kagoma (Jinja District), Mayuge, and other parts of Busoga, promising free and fair elections. He warned that anyone caught engaging in election malpractice would face legal consequences.

Mr Andrew Ntange, the Deputy Resident District Commissioner, said security forces had been deployed to all areas identified as potential hotspots to prevent disruptions.

Compiled by Denis Edema, Opio Sam Caleb, Isaac Kintu, Abubaker Kirunda, and Godfrey Masiko.