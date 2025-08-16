Low turnout, violence, multiple voting mar NRM mayoral primaries in Tororo

Low voter turnout, incidents of violence and cases of multiple voting marred the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries for mayoral and councilor positions in Tororo Municipal Council on Saturday.

Unlike previous elections where the district security committee harmonized voting time across polling stations, Saturday’s exercise saw polling open and close at varying times. This gave room for some voters to move from station to station, casting multiple ballots.

In Tororo Central Ward, where Richard Ochimbo challenged incumbent Amos Diope, voters exploited the loopholes to vote in almost every polling station. The irregularities triggered violent clashes among rival supporters.

At Tororo Central Village polling station, presiding officer Laetitia Nyakwach attributed the low turnout to a heavy morning downpour, which only subsided around midday.

“I and my polling assistant availed ourselves at the station early enough, but the heavy downpour continuously disrupted us. Voting eventually went on well, though some people from other villages attempted to interfere with the process,” she said.

Nyakwach also questioned why security personnel were not deployed at every polling station as had been the case in past elections, noting that their absence left some stations vulnerable to disruption.

Despite reports of violence and malpractice, the district party registrar, Joseph Kadokech, insisted that the exercise was largely peaceful.

He said the party expected the voting to end quickly since mayoral contestant Bernard Ochieng went unopposed, leaving only the election of male and female councilors on the ballot.



