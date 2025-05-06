LRA war: Families demand compensation

Surviving family members of Local Council (LC) officials who were allegedly killed by the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) rebels in Acholi Sub-region are seeking compensation from the government for their loss. The Local Council or Resistance Council (RCs) chairpersons as known then were reportedly killed by rebels over alleged betrayal.

The killings happened mainly between 1987 and 2004. This was the peak of the LRA-led insurgency in northern Uganda. The officials were deliberately targeted by the rebels after accusing them of links with the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government.

The rebels alleged that they were working against them to see that LRA was wiped out from the region. The LCs and RCs were gruesomely murdered because they were NRA agents or collaborators and in a bid to destroy the intelligence flow, they had to be neutralised.

Ms Evelyne Ajok, one of the eldest daughters of Santo Otula, the former chairperson of Oguru Village, Awach Sub-county in Gulu District, said her father was murdered in broad daylight by the rebels. She said on the fateful day, she and her nine siblings watched helplessly as the rebels shot and killed their father.

Mr Charles Okot, who claims to be the son of Maurensio Odwar, the former chairperson for Gwengdiya Village, says despite the danger; his father sacrificed his life to help the community. He added that he dropped out in Senior 2 while at Sir Samuel Baker School and his zeal to become an accountant was crashed after his father’s demise.

Mr Ambrose Ongoria, the Gulu Resident City Commissioner (RCC), revealed that he has received petitions from the families of the local council officials killed during the LRA insurgency that rocked northern Uganda for more than 22 years.

Mr Ongoria said families demand decent accommodation and livelihood programmes. “They want the government to build a simple house for them in appreciation for what their relatives offered to the country, “he revealed. Mr Ongoria said at least 100 families are demanding compensation.

“They claim that their parents died because they were working with the government,” he added. Mr Ongoria now urges the State minister for Northern Uganda Rehabilitation, Dr Kenneth Omona, to ensure the government extends support to the affected families. In September 2014, Mr Richard Todwong, the then-NRM Deputy Secretary General and now Secretary General of the ruling NRM party announced that there were plans to compensate families of local council officials who were killed during the LRA insurgency.

Mr Todwong revealed that the government was aware of the killings and the loss the surviving families suffered during the long brutal war and would do everything possible to see that the members of the deceased receive some kind of support.

However, the families said the pledge has not been fulfilled, 11 years later. Our efforts to get comments from minister Omona and Mr Todwong regarding this issue were futile by press time.

Petition

Mr Ambrose Ongoria, the Gulu Resident City Commissioner , revealed that he has received petitions from at least 100 familes of the local council officials killed during the insurgency that rocked northern Uganda for more than 22 years.

“They want the government to build a simple house for them in appreciation for what their relatives offered to the country,’’ Mr Ongoria said.

Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;