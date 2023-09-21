LRA war victims task ICC on charges against Kony 

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is struggling to manage people’s expectations as it waits to hold the confirmation of charges’ hearing against Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) leader Joseph Kony in absentia.

Victims of the more than two-decade LRA conflict in northern Uganda want the court to expedite the reparations order against Kony so as to get justice.

Representatives of persons affected by the conflict warned of “exhaustion and possible fatigue” in the context of delayed confirmation of charges hearing against Kony.

Mr John Bua Ocen, a victim of Dominic Ongwen case, said: “If he is eventually arrested, we want Joseph Kony to face trial in Uganda.”

This was during a stakeholder engagement meeting on updates of the case against Dominic Ongwen, another former LRA commander, in Lira City yesterday.

Mr Anthony Otim of Uganda Human Rights Commission inquired whether there was a possibility for the government in Kampala to request the ICC to allow Ongwen serve his jail term in Uganda.

In response, Mr Jimmy Otim, the ICC acting Field Outreach Coordinator for Uganda, said reparations for the Ongwen case will only benefit victims of the four case locations of Abok in Oyam District, Lukodi in Gulu, Odek in Omoro District and Pajule in Kitgum District.

On November 24 last year, Chief Prosecutor Karim A.A. Khan filed a request before Pre-Trial Chamber II of The Hague-based court, seeking authorisation to hold a hearing on the confirmation of charges against Kony.

This was the first time that the Office of the Prosecutor (OTP) had made such a request since the establishment of the world permanent war crimes court.

The arrest warrant against Kony was issued in 2005 for 33 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity. However, the arrest warrant remains unexecuted to this day.

“Mr Kony has sought to evade judicial proceedings at this court for more than 17 years despite continuing efforts by my office and the Registry of the ICC to locate and apprehend him - assisted by states, international organisations, and civil society actors,” the Chief Prosecutor said in a statement published on the ICC website

“After a careful review of the circumstances, I have accordingly requested the Pre-Trial Chamber to hold a hearing to confirm the charges against Mr Kony in his absence pursuant to article 61(2)(b) of the Rome Statute and rules 123 and 125 of the Rules of Procedure and Evidence,” he added.

Mr Khan said his office would intensify efforts towards the arrest of Kony.

“Should the Pre-Trial Chamber grant my request, it is my hope that this would represent a meaningful milestone for victims of Mr Kony’s crimes who have waited patiently for justice for almost two decades,” he said.