Lt Gen Pecos Kutesa is dead

By Our Reporter More by this Author

Lt Gen Pecos Kutesa has died. The recently retired general died on Tuesday in India, according to army spokesperson Flavia Byekwaso.

Without giving further details the army spokesperson tweeted Tuesday evening that, “UPDF fraternity regrets to announce the passing on of Lt Gen Pecos Kutesa which occurred today in India.

Lt Gen Kutesa, 65, was earlier this month among 14 generals that were retired from the army.

He was commander of the UPDF Centre of Doctrine Development and Synthetisation at the time of retirement.

Kutesa is a former gerrila-combatant who became a member of the UgandaConstituent Assembly in 1995. He served as an army representative in the 10th Parliament and was notably active and vocal in the House.

“One of the historical heroes, Pecos Kutesa has fallen after a job well done for his country Fare thee well Comrade Kutesa,” Security minister Jim Muhwezi tweeted Tuesday evening.

"I am saddened by the news of the passing of a freedom fighter, a hero to many, and my long-time comrade Lt. Gen Pecos Kutesa. May God strengthen his family in this trying moment and rest his soul in eternal peace. Fare thee well, Comrade," former security minister Gen Elly Tumwine also said.

More to follow…

Advertisement







