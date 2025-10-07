Lubaale named fourth bishop of Busoga Diocese amid quiet reception

A wave of silence swept through the Christian community in Jinja City following the election of Rev Dr Grace Lubaale as the new Bishop of Busoga Diocese.

The announcement, made earlier on Tuesday, confirmed that Dr Lubaale, born October 9, 1978, in Bugombya Zone, Butansi Parish, Bugabula County, Kamuli District, will succeed Rt Rev Paul Samson Naimanye, who retires in December.

A visit to Christ Church Cathedral in Bugembe on Tuesday revealed an unusually quiet atmosphere, far from the vibrant celebrations normally expected after a bishopric announcement.

The cathedral compound was largely deserted, the church remained locked, and only a few Christians arrived before quietly leaving.

At the diocesan administration block, only the reception door was open. Attempts to reach senior church officials by phone went unanswered, with many lines busy or switched off.

Dr Lubaale is not widely known among many Christians in Busoga Diocese.

Several congregants, speaking on condition of anonymity, expressed dissatisfaction, noting that the new bishop had not been active in local ministry and that other Rev. Canons might have been more familiar to the community.

However, some welcomed the decision, emphasizing the spiritual nature of church leadership. “Leadership comes from God,” said Richard Gulume, Resident City Commissioner and a regular worshipper at Christ Church Cathedral, Bugembe.

“It is not the role of Christians to elect bishops. That responsibility lies solely with the House of Bishops. Our duty is to receive and welcome the person God has chosen to lead us,” he added.

Busoga Diocese, established in 1972, has had three bishops: the late Bishop Cyprian Bamwoze, Rev Dr Michael Kyomya, and Rt Rev Paul Naimanye.

Rev Dr Lubaale becomes the fourth bishop of the diocese and is expected to officially assume office in December.