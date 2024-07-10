Lubigi wetland war shuts schooling for 1,500 learners

The eviction of people from Lubigi wetlands by the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) has disrupted learning across 10 schools, forcing out hundreds of pupils in Nansana Municipality, Wakiso District.

Ms Esther Najjuma, the Nansana Division councillor, said an estimated 1,500 learners have been affected by the eviction.

The schools affected include Twinkle Star Junior School, Bristol Academy, Linnet Primary School, Gracious Nursery and Primary School, Child Skills Nursery and Primary School, and Blessed Junior School, all in Nansana South I Cell.

Others are High Quality Junior School in Nansana West II A Cell, Elohim Junior School, Prosper Junior School, and Blessed Future Primary School from Nanasana South II Cell.

Child Skills, Gracious Nursery and Primary School, and High Quality Junior School were completely demolished, while Bristol Academy, Linnet Primary School, and Blessed Junior School have received notices to vacate.

Ms Najjuma, who doubles as the bursar of Twinkle Star Junior School, said her school was issued with an eviction notice from Nema on June 17 and was given 21 days to vacate.

“We had an enrollment of 300 pupils before all the evictions but the number has dropped to 230 learners, meaning 70 of the learners have quit school and are either at home or have relocated to other areas,” she said.

Ms Najjuma said: “We offered free space for children whose parents lost their houses in the demolitions but some of them switched off their phones and left the children stranded.”

Mr Eric Mayoga, the director of studies at Bristol Academy, said the school had remained with only 250 children out of 500. He expressed fear that more children will abandon school. He said they have removed iron sheets, windowpanes, and door shutters from the buildings marked for demolition.

The school will lose to the evictions six classrooms, one dormitory, a kitchen and fence. Two of the classrooms accommodate the nursery section and others lower primary.

Ms Joyce Nabweteme, the head teacher of Child Skills Nursery and Primary School, told this newspaper that her school structures were demolished and they have lost all the learners.

“We have put the furniture on the market and we don’t know whether our Primary Seven children will sit their PLE exams,” Ms Nabweteme said.

Child Skills Nursery and Primary School had 95 pupils with 10 candidates in primary seven.

The proprietor of Gracious Nursery and Primary School shifted the school to a Pentecostal church offered by a friend as they plan for where to relocate.

“I have 105 pupils and I feel the pain of our parents who are mostly low-income earners paying full school fees and yet their children are sitting idle at home.”

In Nabweru South II, at least three schools have been affected; Elohim Junior, Blessed Future Primary School, and Prosper Junior School.

“Some of those schools are in a wetland and if Nema resumes the operation, they will be demolished,” Mr Godfrey Kabenge, the chairperson, said.

Mr Elijah Kwagala, the director of Elohim Junior School, appealed to Ms Janet Museveni, the minister of Education and Sports, to intervene.

“You have not only broken their houses but also their hearts,” he said.

Other schools demolished are High Quality Junior School located in Nansana West IIA. The chairperson of the area, Mr Dickson Mayiga, said he doesn’t know about the whereabouts of its founder.