Lubowa hospital’s completion date now targeted for late 2026





The Ministry of Health has announced the end of 2026 as the time the International Specialised Hospital of Uganda (ISHU) in Lubowa is expected to be completed, making it the sixth time that the deadline has been extended.

Dr Rony Bahatungire, the commissioner for Clinical Services at the Ministry of Health, announced the new deadline during a high-level dialogue on health financing in Kampala on Tuesday.

“I was at the hospital yesterday, and the training wing has already been initiated. We have healthcare workers who have already been recruited who are going to operationalise the hospital once it has been completed, and this hospital has been slated to be completed by the end of the year 2026,” he said.

“Come the year 2026, Uganda is going to have an internationally ranking hospital that is going to be providing super-specialised services,” he added. The facility was initially supposed to be completed in June 2021.

Dr Bahatungire’s comments followed concerns raised by Mr Julius Mukunda, the executive director of Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group (CSBAG) Uganda, about the transparency and impact of the money so far spent on the construction of the facility.

“However much we support [ISHU] Lubowa [project], we know it is a monster because no patient has come out of that hospital who has been treated,” he said. “We sunk lots and lots of money into this project; it is a national problem. We are spending money, but we’re not getting services.”

But the commissioner also dismissed allegations by some panelists during the health financing debate that the project is a scam. “Perhaps the reason why many of us speak the way we do (against the project) is because we haven't gotten an opportunity to visit this facility,” he said.

Dr Bahatungire added: “We appreciate the fact that there could have been challenges in the beginning or in the initial phases where the hospital was being set up, but I can assure you and inform the country that this hospital is up and running. There are phases that have already been initiated, like the training wing.”

His comments also come about six months after the Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka, in April, announced June 2026 as the expected completion deadline for a facility which was initially supposed to be completed in 2021.

The Attorney General, in the April 17 letter, said: "The anticipated completion date for the hospital is June 2026. While the project experienced delays due to a considerable number of unforeseen force majeure events, including the global Covid-19 pandemic, the government and the developer have, as a cure, agreed to an accelerated works programme to ensure timely completion.”

His comments also followed media reports about the concerns surrounding the Shs4.2trillion supplementary budget passed by Parliament, then, the amount which included the money for paying for the construction of the Lubowa hospital.

The supplementary budget included Shs298b vote for the controversial ISHU in Lubowa and brought to Shs774.4b the amount of taxpayers' money sunk into the 264-bed hospital project since 2021.

However, in the April 17 letter, Mr Kiwanuka explained that “all the executed project works are professionally inspected, measured and certified and the relevant Milestone Completion Certificates issued accordingly.”

“Every payment made to the Developer of the Lubowa International Specialised Hospital has, to our understanding, always been made in strict compliance with the requirements of Project Agreements,” the letter reads.

Justification for past extensions

The official deadline for completion was June 2021 as per the contract provisions, but when the time elapsed amid limited results to show, the government pushed the deadline of completion by 15 months, to September 2022, citing Covid-19 disruptions on construction works and flooding.

FINASI again failed to complete the project, and the Finance Ministry again pushed the deadline to September 2024.

Mr Ramathan Ggoobi, the permanent secretary and or secretary to the treasury, also told journalists in April 2022 that “September 2024 is the date we expect this [Hospital] to open for Ugandans).

In April 2022, Finance minister Matia Kasaija said in a KFM radio talk show that the stalled Lubowa Hospital project should not be entirely blamed on Enrica Pinetti –the controversial Italian Investor who heads the company developing the hospital, arguing that she got delays because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But in 2023, Minister Jane Ruth Aceng informed the Parliament Committee on Health that there was a revision in the completion dates to December 2024.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, while seeking Parliament’s approval for the supplementary budget for the hospital this year, indicated that the construction would be completed in April 2025.

“I am being sincere to you...I am a strong Catholic... I always tell you the truth,” she told the House. But Dr Bahatungi on Tuesday said: “I was at the hospital yesterday, and the training wing has already been initiated...this hospital has been slated to be completed by the end of the year 2026.”