Lugazi community gets safe water after decades of sharing with cattle

This was after the slum community’s frustrations caused by accessing clean and safe water was resolved by the Indian and Ugandan community in Lugazi under their association “Humanity First” which dug for them a borehole worth Shs17 million.

The Geregere slum community LC 1 chairman, Mr Joseph Kabenge, said because of using unsafe water, many residents in the areas were contracting water-borne diseases like cholera, diarhoea and typhoid.



“As you know, drinking water is a significant challenge and a far-fetched thing for the majority of the population in and around Lugazi Town. People have for long been compelled to fetch water from natural drains and ponds for their daily needs, which is not fit for human consumption,” the LC boss said.



While commissioning the borehole on Monday, Mr Puneet Malik, one of the associates of the 40 –member group said each member contributed Shs30,000 per month for one year and a half to raise the funds.



“Besides constructing the borehole, the collected funds were used to cook hygienic meals for close to thousands of people in and around Lugazi Town. When the Honorable Chairman of Mehta Group came to know about this initiative, as a personification of his noble thought, he supported the initiative by not only word of mouth but also by doubling up the amount garnered by the group on monthly basis.,” Mr Puneet said.





“The cooked meals have been served hot to the community for free every fortnight, going to their doorsteps. In the past, we also distributed reusable sanitary pads among the girls in the area,”

Officiating at the commissioning ceremony, Ms Juhi Chawla, the daughter-in-law of Mr Mahendra Bhai Mehta, the chairman, Mehta group of companies, asked community to take care of the water source through proper maintenance.