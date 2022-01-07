Lugazi footballer dies on pitch after colliding with goalkeeper
What you need to know:
- Herbert Afaayo, 21, died during training
The football fraternity in Lugazi Municipality in Buikwe District is in shock following the tragic death of one of their players on the pitch.
Herbert Afaayo is said to have collapsed and died after colliding with a goalkeeper during training on Thursday.
The 21-year-old was training with Lugazi Municipal football club at their makeshift training ground in Geregere, an outskirt of Lugazi town, when he met his fate.
He was in action trying to chase a ball to score when he accidentally collided with the team’s goalkeeper Geoffrey Leku before collapsing.
The team’s efforts to resuscitate him as first line of first aid failed and their attempt to rush him to hospital were too late.
“He [Afaayo] was running fast with the ball before colliding with the goalkeeper and collapsing on the pitch,” the team’s head coach, Daniel Segawa told this reporter on Friday morning.
“We tried to give him first aid and rush him to hospital but unfortunately he passed away while in transit. He wasn’t our player yet, although we were in advanced plans of signing him because he was a promising footballer before the unfortunate event happened.”
Musa Musisi, a Fufa delegate for Buikwe District appealed to well-wishers, especially in the football family to support Afaayo’s family in the burial arrangements.
The team is currently trying to mobilise funds to help in transportation of Afaayo’s body to Arua City for burial.