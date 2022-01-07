Lugazi footballer dies on pitch after colliding with goalkeeper

The football fraternity in Lugazi Municipality in Buikwe District is in shock following the tragic death of one of their players on the pitch.

Herbert Afaayo is said to have collapsed and died after colliding with a goalkeeper during training on Thursday.

The 21-year-old was training with Lugazi Municipal football club at their makeshift training ground in Geregere, an outskirt of Lugazi town, when he met his fate.

He was in action trying to chase a ball to score when he accidentally collided with the team’s goalkeeper Geoffrey Leku before collapsing.

The team’s efforts to resuscitate him as first line of first aid failed and their attempt to rush him to hospital were too late.

“He [Afaayo] was running fast with the ball before colliding with the goalkeeper and collapsing on the pitch,” the team’s head coach, Daniel Segawa told this reporter on Friday morning.

In this file photo shared by a friend, Herbert Afaayo (left) poses with colleagues after winning a football match