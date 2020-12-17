Lugazi secures Shs9b for roadworks again

By Derick Kissa More by this Author

Lugazi Municipality in Buikwe District has again secured Shs9b for roadworks from the central government.

The money is part of the Shs12b that was given to Lugazi Municipality in the 2019/2020 fiscal year.

However, the municipal authorities had returned it to the Consolidated Fund after failing to utilise it due to the delays in making road designs and the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

The money was meant to fix several roads and fund other projects in the municipality under the World Bank-funded Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) project.

The programme is aimed at enhancing institutional performance and improving service delivery in urban centres.

It comes with components such as road construction, street lighting, planting grass and flowers as a way of beautifying towns.

Mr Charles Lwanga, the USMID coordinator in Lugazi Municipality, said all is set to kickstart the project.

“Everything has been finalised and we already have the money on the account. We plan to start the actual implementation of the project in March next year,” he said during an interview on Tuesday.

Among the roads that will be worked on in the first phase include Kulubya Road, Nabugabo Close, Kinyoro Road and the four market streets.

“These roads will have street lights, proper drainage system and beautiful green spaces,” Mr Lwanga said.

Mr Steven Mpiima, the chairperson of Lugazi Central Division, said all roads in the area are currently in a poor state following the rainy season.

“We have been working on the physical plan and road designs and by the end of this month, all this will be completed. Our focus now is to see how some people along the selected roads will be affected by the project,” Mr Mpiima said.

Mr Mukasa Kivumbi, a resident of Lugazi Central Division, blamed the municipal authorities for being slow in implementing some projects.

“We never felt good when we read a story in the Daily Monitor that our leaders had returned the money to the central government yet we have a lot of challenges in our municipality such as the poor roads and drainage system that is worrying. We hope this time around, there will be something done with that money,” Mr Kivumbi said.

Lugazi, which was elevated to a municipality in 2017, comprises three divisions Kawolo, Lugazi and Najjembe. It has a road network of 167kms and is among the eight municipalities which were last year selected to benefit from the next phase of $360m (about Shs1.3 trillion) under USMID.

Other beneficiaries include Kasese, Kamuli, Mubende, Apac, Kitgum, Ntungamo and Busia districts.

Background

The first phase of the USMID programme worth $150m (aboutShs474 trillion) commenced in 2013/2014 and ended in 2018.

The improved infrastructure in major towns has enabled Mbarara, Jinja, Masaka, Arua, Fort Portal, Mbale and Gulu to attain city status while others have been lined up in the coming two years to become cities.

A total of 73 urban roads that make up 39.09kms in the new upcountry cities were rehabilitated to asphalt concrete standards, with walkways and bicycle lanes to cater for all road users in urban centres.