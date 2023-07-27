Luggo forest on verge of extinction

Luggo Cultural Forest in Bujumba Sub-county, Kalangala District, is losing its natural tree cover due to massive tree-cutting for firewood, charcoal and timber.

Mr Augustine Kasirye, the Kabaka’s chief in Ssese Islands, said there are only five mature trees left in the forest.

Luggo is a five-acre private forest in Buswa Village on the Kalangala -Mulabana Road and is surrounded by oil palm plantations. It is where a tree called Ddamula is found.

It is from this tree that the Buganda Kingdom royal stick, also known as Ddamula (mace), which the Kabaka hands to the newly-appointed katikkiro (prime minister) as a symbol of authority, is extracted.

“Half of the forest was sold off to oil palm growers by the owner Stephen Ssegaluma and many of the indigenous trees such as mvule, musizi, and mahogany have been cut for timber and charcoal,” Mr Kasirye said on Monday.

“We are not going to sit back and watch when such a cultural place is being destroyed, especially at this time when we are marking Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II’s 30th coronation anniversary,” he added.

Dry stream

The forest had two streams passing through it, however, one has dried up.

Mr Kaggwa Ssemafumu, the head of Bataka (elders) in Kalangal-Ssese, said investigations were recently launched to establish who is exactly behind the destruction of the heritage site.

“We made a resolution to investigate those behind the destruction of that forest and come up with solutions,’’ he said.

Ms Gladys Babikako, a resident of Buswa Village, advised Mr Ssegaluma to work closely with the Buganda Kingdom in restoring the depleted forest.

“Since the land hosting the cultural forest is not for Buganda, the owner does what he wishes. So, I think both Buganda and Mr Ssegaluma should come together and work out a plan to restore the forest,”she said.

Kingdom view

Buganda Kingdom local government minister Joseph Kawuki said the issue is being handled by the kingdom’s ministry of culture, tourism and palaces, which will soon come up with a report.

“I don’t want to pre-empt what is in their report, let us give them time to do their work,” he said.

Mr Ssegaluma was not available for comment yesterday, but in 2015, he told this publication that he had asked Buganda Kingdom to pay him Shs9b to completely take over the forest.

Luggo Forest is a source of revenue for the district where it takes 15 percent and the rest goes to the owner.