Lugoloobi readies self for Mabaatigate storm

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has always counted on Kayunga District in eastern Buganda to not just send its representatives to the House but also rally behind its long-serving national chairperson, President Museveni. Yet this yellow wall collapsed during the 2021 General Election. Mr Museveni lost the district for the first time to the National Unity Platform (NUP).

At the parliamentary level, NUP’s Charles Tebandeke defeated NRM’s Swaliki Matovu with a difference of 7,679 votes to take the Bbaale constituency. In 2016, Bbaale was represented by George Wilson Kumama Nsamba, who won it by 18,805 votes. NRM also lost the Kayunga District Woman Representative (DWR) seat following Aidah Nantaba’s success after standing as an Independent in the aftermath of a loss in the NRM primary. Agatha Nalubwama, the NRM flagbearer, came a distant third.

Ntenjeru South was taken by Patrick Mabirizi Nsanja, an Independent aligned with NUP. He got 11,300 votes, whilst NRM’s Fred Baseke came second with 9,718 votes. Interestingly, in 2016, Baseke had won Ntenjeru South as an Independent. At the district level NUP’s Ffefeka Sserubugo, who later died under mysterious circumstances, emerged victorious as the Kayunga district boss.

The only candidate who defied the trend of NRM candidates losing in Kayunga was Amos Lugoloobi, who emerged victorious with 22,793 votes ahead of Frederick Kafeero (an Independent candidate, with 7,540 votes) and NUP’s Patrick Hays Sserubiri (4,065 votes) in that order. Lugoloobi has been representing Ntenjeru North since 2011 when he replaced Sarah Nyombi Nansubuga after he defeated her in the NRM primaries. This was after he quit his job as the executive director of the National Planning Authority.

In 2016, Lugoloobi defended his seat once again when he soundly beat Ronald Ssozi Naguba of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC). It’s during this time that Lugoloobi cemented himself as a favourite in the NRM, thus being selected as the chairperson of the Parliamentary Budget Committee for about eight years. His crowning moment came after the 2021 elections when Museveni appointed him junior Finance minister. In fact, he read the National Budget in the place of his senior in the ministry—Matia Kasaija—in 2021. Back then, Museveni hailed Lugoloobi, saying it was time for “young people” to take over.

Museveni said he was going to deploy young people to fight corruption since they are not greedy for money. Many had interpreted Museveni’s action of giving Lugoloobi powers to read the Budget as a way of preparing him for bigger things or perhaps taking over from Kasaija in the subsequent reshuffle. However, in the quick turn of events, Lugoloobi was implicated in what came to be known as the Mabaatigate scandal in 2023. Iron sheets meant for vulnerable people in Teso and Karamoja sub-regions were used to roof a shed for Lugoloobi’s goats on his farm located in Misanga Village, Bbaale Sub-county in Kayunga. Once the iron sheets were found at his farm, Lugoloobi claimed that they were evil.

“I have realised that these iron sheets are evil and I no longer need them. Let me remove it so that I can buy other iron sheets and re-roof my shed so that no one can lay claim that I owe them anything on my property,” Lugoloobi said. He later questioned why the media attention was on him yet other NRM officials like the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, had also been implicated. “How much are the 600 iron sheets I received?” he protested. “This is too little money because I have been donating iron sheets, which I have been buying using my personal money to schools, churches, mosques and other community projects. I have removed them (the iron sheets) and let me walk in peace because some people who don’t like me have misinterpreted this whole matter.”

Regardless, Lugoloobi was arrested and spent days in Luzira Prison after he was charged at the Anti-Corruption Court with improperly dealing with 700 pre-painted iron sheets marked “Office of the Prime Minister (OPM). During the trial, Lugoloobi conceded that the scandal had tarnished his reputation. “My reputation of over 40 years has been affected by this scandal,” Lugoloobi told trial judge Jane Okuo Kajuga. “I was affected mentally by the widespread media coverage accusing me of taking iron sheets intended for the vulnerable.” It seems that the corruption case hasn’t affected Lugoloobi within the NRM because he sailed through the party primary by easily defeating Benjamin Lubwama.

"The petitioner is just a bad loser," Lugoloobi said after Lubwama lodged a petition alleging voter bribery. Insisting that the evidence presented was downloaded from TikTok and could not be substantiated, Lugoloobi added, "I defeated him with 98 percent of the vote, and he only managed two percent. This case shouldn't even be here." If Lugoloobi managed to go through the NRM primaries unscathed, then a formidable challenge awaits him if Frederick Kafeero, who last time came second after he stood as an Independent, has another bite at the cherry. This time Kafeero, who seems to be confident of getting the NUP ticket, thinks he stands a greater chance.

“We can’t continue to have leaders who steal iron sheets,” Kafeero said in a veiled dig at Lugoloobi. “People are languishing in poverty, but those in government are stealing iron sheets. People are struggling with paying fees, but the leaders are stealing money.” Kafeero accuses Lugoloobi of being out of touch with the downtrodden. “We need to be careful when we are voting. We need to understand who understands the common man and who doesn’t.” In pursuit of the NUP ticket, Kafeero isn’t a lone ranger because Sserubiri, who secured it in 2021, albeit without success, is still interested. Sserubiri’s attacks on Kafeero have, therefore, been thinly veiled.

“Some people,” he recently said, “want to use the party for their personal ambitions. They want to use the party just to win political positions. That’s why last time they stood as Independents.” The internal attacks have left the NUP’s Kayunga leadership worried. “I’m concerned about the infighting amongst party members. But I want to inform them that NUP won’t give a party ticket based on who has abused their opponent more than the other. All those who want the party ticket flag in 2026 should canvass support on the ground because it is only politicians with political support who will be fronted by the political party to contest in the general elections,” Ben Ojambo, the NUP Kayunga District chairperson, said.



