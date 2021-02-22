Lukaya vendors get new Shs2b market

By Muzafaru Nsubuga More by this Author

Vendors in Lukaya Town Council, Kalugu District, are now assured of a good working environment following the completion of a Shs2b market facility .

According to Local Government minister Raphael Magyezi, priority to acquire stalls to the new market will be given to vendors currently operating at the old Lukaya Road Toll Market.

“We will also give an opportunity to other roadside vendors dealing in fruits, fish, tomatoes and others,” the minister said during the commissioning of the market last Friday. He added that the market is not only for vendors but also farmers and advised local leaders to mobilise them to come and do business at the market.

“We are going to erect more stalls behind this new structure so that the market can accommodate a big number of people,” the minister said, adding: “Our target is to turn this place into a one-stop centre with a collection of all bulky agricultural produce. We want fish, animals, bananas, Irish potatoes in one place and then retailers will get them from here to distribute them to other areas.”

The minister, however, warned local leaders and technical staff in Lukaya Town Council against meddling in the management of the market and owning stalls.

“Avoid conflict of interest; if you spent a lot of money during elections, please find other sources to recover your money, not here,” he added.

The market will officially start operating on March 1 and vendors will not pay any dues for a full month, according to Mr Magyezi.

The new market structure, which has 64 stalls and 25 lock up shops, has been constructed about 100 meters away from the existing one.

Outgoing Lukaya Town Council chairperson Gerald Ssennyondo commended the government for the project but complained that the contractor did not provide enough parking space, which may prevent customers travelling in heavy trucks and buses to stop and buy items from the market.

But Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, the minister for Works and Transport, said more parking space will soon be created as they re-design the section of Kampala-Masaka highway between Lwera and Lukaya Town.