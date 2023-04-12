Lukunyu Palace renovation halted over funding

Buganda Kingdom has halted the planned renovation of Kabaka Ronald Mutebi II’s palace at Lukunyu Village in Nongoma Sub-county, Kyotera District over lack of funds.

In 2019, while touring Masaka Sub-region, the Kabaka promised that the palace, which has been in a sorry state for more than three decades, will be renovated and added to the list of tourist sites in the kingdom.

“I have personally visited that palace and saw its condition. We have not forgotten it, just be assured that both the palace and cave are going to be rehabilitated and turned into a tourist attraction,” the Kabaka said.

But Mr Joseph Kawuuki, the minister in-charge of Local Government in Buganda Kingdom, said raising money for this project is still a challenge.

Mr Kawuki said the kingdom has been renovating other palaces and Lukunyu palace will be considered in the coming five years.

“It is in our plan to refurbish all palaces in the kingdom ,but we first handled Twekobe in Mengo Palace , Kireka, Bamunanika and Banda palaces , hopefully Lukunyu will be considered in the new kingdom’s five-year strategic plan due to begin in July this year,” he said in an interview on Monday

He added that the kingdom lacks funds to finance all its projects at once hence a need to implement them in a phased manner.

“ Buganda Kingdom has many developmental programmes to implement, but unfortunately, we lack enough funds due to the fact that we depend on contributions from Kabaka’s subjects and other well-wishers,” he added.

Mr Michael Mulindwa, a resident of Lukunyu Island, said even the shortest route to the palace is not motorable as the bridge was damaged four years ago by heavy rain.

Ms Florence Nabayunga a female representative of Nangoma Sub-county, said the palace has a great potential to boast tourism and recreation, given its location

““It’s located on shores and has a good atmosphere. It will attract investment in our area,” she said.





lukunyu palace

Lukunyu Palace, among the six palaces in Buganda Kingdom, is located at Lukunyu Landing Site in Nangoma Sub-county, Kyotera District

The palace was one of Ssekabaka Edward Muteesa II’s favourite hangouts.

Ssekabaka Muteesa II bought Lukunyu Palace in 1961 from the then Governor of Uganda, Sir Frederick Crawford.

Currently, the palace is in a sorry state.