Lukwago accuses EC of deliberate obstruction in party registration

The leadership of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Katonga faction on Monday visited the Electoral Commission (EC) offices in Namuwongo, demanding registration forms to begin the process of registering their new party, the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF).

The faction had written to the EC on September 16, requesting registration despite ongoing disagreements. However, the EC had not responded, prompting the visit.

The acting party president, Mr Erias Lukwago, accompanied by other officials, met the EC deputy spokesperson, Mr Paul Bukenya, who informed them that senior leaders were unavailable.

Frustrated by the absence of responsible officers, the group pressed Mr Bukenya for a clear timeline but left without a resolution.

Mr Bukenya said: “You wrote matters which we are going to respond to. I cannot give you a date because all the commissioners are in the field for reorganisation and training. All I advise is that you await communication from us. This is a procedural matter, and we shall get back to you.”

Despite persistent demands for feedback, the Katonga leaders received no definitive answer, even after threatening to remain at the facility.

Speaking to journalists after the encounter, Mr Lukwago expressed his disappointment with the EC’s delay, stating: “For us, we shall not tire from this. It is our right. The journey we have taken is a mission entrusted to us by the Delegation that sat last month. They asked us to wind up FDC and register a new party.”

He added that the faction would meet again to strategise on the next steps, emphasising that they would not wait indefinitely for the EC’s response.

“What if they take months without responding to us? We do not have time,” he said.

Mr Lukwago further accused the EC of deliberately avoiding them.

“Something is fishy. They are hiding something from us. How can an entire Commission fail to have at least one Commissioner available to handle its affairs?” he questioned.

Recent EC decision

Earlier, on September 4, the EC declined to reserve the Katonga faction’s party name, citing its similarity to the People Power Front (PPF) and the resemblance of their proposed colours to those of the FDC Najjanankumbi faction.

EC Secretary Leonard Mulekwah informed the PFF promoters that the name and colours closely mirrored those of the PPF and the FDC, which could cause public confusion.

In response, Mr Julius Mucunguzi, the EC spokesperson, explained: “EC has not rejected the registration of the party but guided on what needs to be done because registering a political party is a process. This is part of it.”

However, the Katonga faction, through the spokesperson, Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju, insisted they would not change the proposed name or colours of their new party.

In their September 16 letter, they argued that the law prohibits registering names similar to already registered parties, not those in the process of registration.

They also emphasised that their colours, royal blue, are distinct from FDC’s sky blue.

The faction reiterated its request for the EC to issue the registration forms so they could proceed with formalising their new party.

Background

A total of 804 delegates subscribing to FDC Katonga on August 19 met at the National Delegates conference where they unanimously resolved to dissolve the party and form a new one.