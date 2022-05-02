Lukwago attempt to hand Idd gifts to inmates in person fails

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago was on Friday blocked from meeting inmates at Kitalya prison where he had gone to deliver an Idd package.

The package consisted of several bunches of matooke and two cows to be shared among the inmates as part of the Idd festivities today.

Mr Lukwago said he had been cleared by the Prisons authorities to visit the facility.

“We wrote to the commissioner of prisons. We were cleared in writing and got a letter that was expressly addressed to the OC (officer-in-charge) of Kitalya prisons,” Mr Lukwago said.

This publication received a copy of the letter dated April 29.

However, the OC of the prison, Mr Hussein Aikomundu, said he did not receive any official communication to that effect.

Mr Lukwago and his delegation were allowed to access the outer part of the prison but denied entry into the inner section where the prisoners are confined.

After some persuasion from the Lord Mayor and his team, Mr Aikomundu called the Prisons Service headquarters and spoke to Ms Juliet Nantale, the commissioner-in-charge of welfare and rehabilitation , who confirmed that the letter had been issued.

The OC then received the items on behalf of the inmates.

“We regret that we have not been allowed to talk to them and we find it questionable that the OC denied us access to talk to them and give them a word of encouragement for the special day,” Mr Lukwago said.

He added: “This kind of treatment is disgusting. We spent the whole day there with them making endless phone calls, tossing us around yet we followed the process as provided for in their prison guidelines,” he said.

Mr Lukwago said the gesture was meant to bring a smile to the inmates, some of whom he said are political prisoners.

“Many of them have petty offences like street vendors, boda boda cyclists, the political prisoners nabbed for putting on a red beret, chanting slogans in support of their prospective leaders,” he said.

He added that many have been denied justice, incarcerated without trial, which is a violation of their rights. He called on the government and Judiciary to ensure that justice is served.