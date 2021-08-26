Lukwago, Kaheru cleared for UHRC job

The Uganda Human Rights Commission had not had substantive leadership since the death of its former chairperson, Med Kaggwa in 2019.

The Parliamentary Appointments Committee on Wednesday vetted and cleared five individuals appointed by the President to fill positions at the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC), according to a statement by the clerk to Parliament.

These include former deputy Inspector General of Government, Ms Mariam Wangadya, who was nominated to head the commission, civil rights activist and former coordinator of the Citizens Coalition for Electoral Democracy (CCEDU) Crispin Kaheru, and former Democratic Party (DP) women leader Shifrah Lukwago.

Others are former Ethics and Integrity minister Simon Lokodo and Ms Jacklet Atuheire.

President Museveni made the appointments to the commission last month.

The human rights body, according to the Constitution, serves functions including investigating cases of human rights violations, recommending to Parliament effective measures to promote human rights, educating the masses about laws and respect for human rights, monitoring the government’s compliance with international treaty and convention obligations on human rights.

Others are publishing periodic and annual reports on the state of human rights and freedoms in the country, among others and submitting them to Parliament.

The new members come on board as the country faces a deteriorating international image in regard to respect for human rights.

The Commission is also reportedly facing financial challenges, including a Shs2b funding gap, and an escalating number of complaints that are pending.

Speaking after the closed-door vetting exercise, Ms Lukwago said her appointment will help advance her role in activism for human rights.

Ms Lukwago, who yesterday announced that she had quit her position in the Opposition political party, said her decision was informed by the UHCR Act that requires commissioners to be non-partisan.

“We are not supposed to belong to any party. It being that I have been the DP woman leader for Kampala, I take this honour to announce that my position is now vacant,” she said.

Ms Lukwago hailed President Museveni ‘for giving her an opportunity to serve’, while rubbishing allegations by critics that she betrayed her now former colleagues in the Opposition.

“People did not understand this appointment. The UHCR is a body that was established to protect and promote the human rights of people in Uganda…that has been my role. I do not think it is betrayal but everyone is subject to what they would like to think…I will serve and I will never betray any person because I am doing what I studied,” she said.

Pledges

Mr Kaheru pledged to work for the restoration of human rights.

“I am well aware of the amount of work that needs to be done to improve the country’s human rights record and rating. I believe an entity such as the UHRC, acting together with other stakeholders, has a very important role to play in this regard,” he said.

Ms Wangadya said: “My promise to Ugandans is to investigate each and every human rights complaint and depending on the outcome of the investigation, to give redress to the victims. I also want to appeal to the people of Uganda to be law-abiding and to respect the rights and freedoms of others.”

Ms Wangadya said the body will serve all people regardless of political affiliation and appealed to Parliament to follow through with the resolutions made by rights tribunals, especially compensation of victims of human rights violations.

Mr Lokodo said the new commission will have to deal with the backlog created by the two years of lack of leadership at the commission, as well as the uphill task to improve the country’s image and performance in respecting human rights.

Mr Lokodo said he will not be bullied by the international community to submit to their views of human rights which may contradict the culture of the people of Uganda.

“I am also aware I have not been the best person by the international community standards because my definition of human rights is different from what other people have been envisaging. I will also have to find a way of ensuring what is right is taken as right and what is wrong is seen as wrong. We cannot just mingle things,” he said.

Mr Lokodo has received international condemnation for his participation in the crackdown against homosexuality in the country, and the anti-pornography law that criminalised, among others, wearing of miniskirts.

L-R: Ms Jacklet Atuheire, Mr Crispin Kaheru and Ms Shifra Lukwago

About the new commissioners

Ms Mariam Wangadya

She served as the deputy IGG from 2013 until her new appointment.

Prior, she worked as a member of the Uganda Human Rights Commission

Mr Crispin Kaheeru

The 38-year old is a civil rights activist, with over 15 years of international experience.

He holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration and Management from Makerere University, Kampala (2013), and a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from the same institution (2005)

Mr Simon Lokodo

He served as Minister of State for Ethics and Integrity from 2011 until he was dropped this year. He previously served as Minister of State for Industry from 2009 to 2011, and as a Member of Parliament representing Dodoth County, Kaabong District from 2006. He holds Bachelor of Arts in Theology from the Pontifical Urbaniana University and served as the parish priest before joining politics.

Ms Shifrah Lukwago

She is a lawyer and a human rights activist, who subscribed to the Democratic Party and served as leader of the Women’s League until yesterday.

Ms Lukwago contested to represent Kawempe North in last year’s General Elections, having lost the 2016 election for Kampala Woman Representative.

Ms Jacklet Atuheire

She is the former Woman Member of Parliament for Sheema District, and an oil and gas professional.