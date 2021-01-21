Lukwago retains Kampala Lord Mayor seat

By Our Reporter More by this Author

Kampala City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago (Forum for Democratic Change) has retained his seat.

His victory was announced by Ms Barbra Mulimira, the returning officer at Kololo Independence Grounds

Mr Lukwago bagged 194,592 votes against his main challenger, Ms Nabila Nagayi Ssempala (National Unity Platform), who garnered 60,082 votes. Polling was on Wednesday.

Mr Kazibwe Daniel Ragga Dee (National Resistance Movement) 23,388 votes, Mr Senkubuge Charles James (DP) 2,355 votes, Mr Joseph Mayanja alias Chameleone (independent) 12,212 votes, Mr Innocent Kawooya (Independent) 762 votes, Mr Mugabi Michael Evans (independent) 522 votes, Mr Kibalama Eddie Bazira (independent) 490 votes,

Mr Mayanja Yakubu Musaazi (Alliance for National Transformation) 478 votes, Mr Ben Lule (independent) 325 votes while Mr Isaac Sendagire (independent) got 386 votes,