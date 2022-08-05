Lukwago seeks Shs500m from Opondo over assault

Kampala Lord Mayor, Mr Erias Lukwago has petitioned the High Court in Kampala seeking orders to compel the Executive Director of the Uganda Media Center, Mr Ofwono Opondo, to pay him Shs500m in damages for allegedly assaulting him while appearing on a local television weekly political talk show last week.

In his lawsuit, Mr Lukwago contends that on July 28, he was one of the panelist on the said television political talk show, which was focusing on the outcomes of the Soroti East by-election.

He adds that mid-way the show, hell broke loose when Mr Ofwono, a regular panellist, allegedly ran berserk and started throwing tantrums at him.

“Out of the blue, he (Mr Ofwono) sprung up, charged at me and threatened to evict me from the studios and in no time, he pushed his hand into the pocket and around his waist in a manner that suggested he wanted to draw a pistol at me,” Mr Lukwago contends in his lawsuit.

“The respondent thereafter, pounced on my neck and attempted to strangle me and as I struggled to wiggle out his grip, he punched me in the chest, kicked me in the stomach and grabbed my jacket as he pulled me from my chair,” he further contends.

About this narrative, Mr Lukwago says he has television footage to back the same claims.

He adds that he maintained his cool and choose not to engage in a fist fight but instead concentrated on shielding his face with both his palms, forcing the talk show to end prematurely.

“I suffered psychological torture, trauma and physical pain when Mr Ofwono charged at me, threatened to evict me from the studios, and the subsequent punches and kicks in the chest and stomach,” Mr Lukwago states in his lawsuit.

“The actions and conduct of the respondent (Mr Ofwono) were egregious, cruel, barbaric and high-handed in a nature for which I pray for an award of compensation and general exemplary and punitive damages totalling to Shs500m against the respondent, because his actions subjected me to ridicule, odium and denigration,” he states.

Through his lawyers of Lukwago & Co Advocates, the Lord Mayor also wants declarations by the court that the actions of Mr Ofwono of allegedly kicking him and evicting him from the television studios while on air, lowered his reputation in the eyes of the right-thinking public.

Mr Lukwago lists the names of his witnesses as Information minister, Chris Baryomunsi, former Kasese District Woman MP, Winnie Kiiza, talk show host, Charles Mwangushya and others with leave of court.