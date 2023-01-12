Lumumba Hall facelift starts in 2024

The vice chancellor of Makerere University, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, has revealed that the university will commence the renovation of Lumumba Hall in the third quarter of the next financial year.

In a December 23 letter addressed to Mr Lawrance Alionzi, the Makerere Guild president, Prof Nawangwe said the hall was closed on the orders of President Museveni.

“The funds for the renovation of the hall are expected in the third quarter of the financial year and renovation works will commence immediately,” Prof Nawangwe said.

He added that the renovation is expected to last a year whereas renovation of other halls will be done in a phased manner subject to the availability of funds.

Lumumba Hall was closed in September last year to pave the way for its renovation. Only students on government sponsorship were allowed to continue residing at the hall.

It is the biggest hall of residence at Makerere University with the capacity to accommodate about 700 students.

The university has nine halls of residence, of which six are for male students while the rest are for female students.

Other halls include Livingstone, Africa, University Hall, Mitchele, Complex, Nsibirwa, Nkurumah, and Mary Stuart.