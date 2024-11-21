Lutale: The man charged alongside Dr Besigye

Sixty-five-year-old Obeid Lutale, who was yesterday arraigned before the General Court Martial in Makindye with Col (Rtd) Dr Kizza Besigye, has worked with the latter since 2001, Daily Monitor learnt. Although not much is known about Mr Lutale, close sources told the Monitor yesterday that he has been working closely with Dr Besigye’s right-hand man since 2001 and helps with several errands.

A source said Mr Lutale, who was working as the logistics officer at the time Dr Besigye launched the presidential bid in 2001, has been instrumental in supporting him throughout the journey.

“In all the subsequent presidential elections of 2006, 2011 and 2016, Mr Lutale was in charge of Dr Besigye’s campaign logistics,” the source said.

The source said Mr Lutale has been managing the finances of the four- time presidential candidate like accommodation, feeding, paying drivers and other service providers. The duo was yesterday paraded before Brig Freeman Mugabe, the chairman of the court, where prosecutors claimed that they commit- ted two offences in Nairobi (Kenya), Athens (Greece), and Geneva (Switzerland). In the first count, the two were charged with offences relating to security contrary to Section 128 (1) (f) of the UPDF Act, Cap 330.