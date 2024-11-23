Lutale: Who exactly is Besigye's co-accused?

Before this week, the last time Dr Kizza Besigye had appeared in the dock was early this year when prosecution presented a second witness in a case where an incitement to violence charge had been preferred by the state.

Dr Besigye and Mr Sam Lubega Mukaaku, the co-accused, stood shoulder to shoulder.

Mukaaku, who this past week announced that the Democratic Party Bloc intends to throw its weight behind Mr Mathias Mpuuga during the 2026 presidential poll, is largely a familiar face on Uganda’s political scene.

When Dr Besigye—whom Kenya extradited to Uganda after a high-profile abduction—stood in the dock of the General Court Martial this past week, by his shoulder was a largely unfamiliar face for a co-accused.

Not much was known about the bespectacled man, save for the fact that his name is Mr Obeid Lutale. So, who exactly is he?

Sources told Saturday Monitor that Mr Lutale, who neither has a military background nor has been involved in elective politics, is essentially an out-and-out businessman.

Born to Sheikh Abdul Obeid Kamulegeya and the late Zaliyah Kibalaba on November 2, 1959, Mr Lutale is his parents’ third child and eldest surviving son.

His early childhood years oscillated between Nateete in Rubaga Division and Bombo in Luweero District before he eventually joined Kibibi Primary School in Butambala District in 1973.

He then got enrolled at the Old Kampala Secondary School for his Ordinary Level in 1977, where his football career took off.

“While at Old Kampala, he played football. He eventually crossed from National Insurance Corporation and played for KCC [Kampala City Council] Football Club until 1991 when he got a fracture on his leg," one of Mr Lutale’s brothers, who preferred anonymity, told the Saturday Monitor.

He added: “That fracture stopped his very progressive football career because when he recovered, he was not the same Obeid again.”

Dives into business

After his football journey ended, Mr Lutale resorted to managing a section of his father's business chains.

“In 1978 and 1979 he managed his father's oil marketing company. It was Shell Kampala Road. It used to be opposite that place called Nandos,” his brother told Saturday Monitor.

Mr Lutale then transitioned and “worked at Trust and Peace Company Limited, which was an import and export company in general merchandise … situated directly opposite Uganda Railways offices” in the Central Business District, Kampala.

Between 1996 and 1998, Mr Lutale worked at FIBA-coffee before moving to the Kampala City abattoir and Quality Commodity Suppliers.

Meeting Dr Besigye

Another source who also preferred anonymity told us that Lutale "has been a trader and business person all his life until the time of the Reform Agenda when he decided to join politics as a member of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) before it was born.”

It is at that point, we understand, that Mr Lutale met Dr Besigye. A bond that has since had a strong impact on his family members.

“I think they worked together in politics and they developed a personal relationship, which is also built with trust. This is a friendly family where you find people of all walks of life. So you will find that people have freedom of choice in their political agenda,” Mr Yahaya Obeid Kamulegeya, Lutale’s son, who in 2021 unsuccessfully contested for the of guild presidency at Makerere University on an FDC ticket, said.