Luuka approves legal framework to protect children’s rights

Luuka District has made a major stride in child rights protection by passing a new by-law aimed at combating child abuse, ending child marriages, and reducing teenage pregnancies.

The by-law, passed by the Luuka District council, is part of a broader initiative supported by Plan International Uganda and funded by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA). It is aligned with efforts to eliminate harmful social and cultural norms that put children at risk.

A baseline survey conducted in Ikumbya and Bukooma sub-counties revealed widespread abuse of children, prompting urgent action. The new law will promote equality for girls, reduce teenage pregnancies, and ensure children's right to education and healthy decision-making. Community awareness campaigns and dialogue platforms have been key to the process.

District Council Speaker Mr Ronald Bikumbi said the by-law is anchored in Section 39 of the Local Governments Act CAP 243, the Constitution of Uganda, the Children Act, and international conventions like the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC).

"The protection of children's rights is a collective responsibility that requires the active involvement of all stakeholders,’’ Mr Bikumbi said.

He added that the initiative came directly from the grassroots level.

"Ikumbya and Bukooma Sub County Lower Local Governments, initiated this bylaw to safeguard the welfare and well-being of all children and as district council we are here to approve and forward it to the solicitor and attorney generals,’’ he said.

Ms Mariam Nabirye, District Councilor for Bukooma Sub County, emphasized the importance of enacting the by-law to create a clear legal structure for addressing systemic issues related to child abuse.

"These by-laws empower parents and stakeholders to protect children, ensuring access to health, education, and legal support. A Sub-County Child Protection Committee will monitor and intervene in child protection matters,’’ Ms Nabirye said.

The by-law outlines a list of offenses, including hazardous child employment, child marriage, and work that interferes with education. Specific examples include domestic servitude, rock quarrying, food vending, hawking, bar and restaurant attendance, sugarcane cutting, boda boda riding, and sand mining, among others.

Children found in conflict with the by-law will be sent to a reformatory center, while adults who violate it face fines of up to two currency points, community service, or imprisonment for up to six months. Diversion programs will also be available for adults, managed by probation and social welfare officers.

Mr Michael Kasadha, spokesperson for the Busoga North Police Region, expressed concern over high rates of child abuse in the region, noting that Buyende District led the 2024 defilement crime report, while Luuka is also significantly affected.

"These local bylaws will help in enforcement of child abuse cases to curb these vices and have children go to school because we shall now have a backing of the local leadership structures," Mr Kasadha said.

He also pointed out that some parents have been complicit in these abuses, including child labor and teenage marriage, making legal enforcement even more critical.