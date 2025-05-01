Luweero: A post-independence district without municipalities

dan wandera By 1974 when Luweero District was created from the original East Mengo District together with Mukono District, the short-lived municipality status granted to Bombo Town in the later years by President Idd Amin was scrapped under unclear circumstances in 1988. Leaders said Luweero since 1974 has not been elevated to municipality status despite the alleged repeated reminders to the concerned government departments and officials.

Fifty-one (51) years according to the district leadership is a long journey in terms of infrastructure development, and population growth, among many other features, that could possibly inform decisions to elevate particular town councils to municipality status. The elders, including veterans of the early 1980s liberation war that gave birth to the ruling National Resistance Army/ Movement (NRA/M) government partly apportion the blame to the past and current leaders. They blame top NRM party leaders for ignoring sensitive development indicators including the elevation of at least two towns in Luweero to municipality status.

Lt Ahmed Mustafa Doka (Rtd) and a former resident district commissioner and resident of Bombo Town in Luweero, said Bombo, Luweero and Wobulenzi towns should be made municipalities. “While we did not get the opportunity to know why the government relegated Bombo Municipal Council to town council status in the late 1980s, we also ask questions about why Luweero District is yet to be granted municipality status for two or more towns like many other areas in the country,” he told Daily Monitor.

The Senior Presidential Advisor and former minister without Portfolio, Mr Abdul Nadduli, was equally puzzled. He also led Luweero District Local Government as LC5 chairperson for more than 10 years. “We tried our best in my leadership as Luweero LC5 chairperson to get to the responsible government departments to get municipality statuses for at least two towns that our naked eyes view to be at the level of municipality but failed. The repeated promises never yielded fruit,” he told this publication on March 16. Mr Ronald Ndaula, the NRM chairperson for Luweero District, said all the required documentation including the resolutions from the district council were presented to the government as required by law when applying for municipality status. “When I was the LC5 chairperson for Luweero, the council passed a resolution to have the towns of Luweero and Bombo elevated to municipality status. The ministry of Local Government acknowledged receiving our request with promises to work on the process. This has taken more than seven years without getting fulfilled,” he said.

Complaints

The leaders and elderly persons noted that the Greater Luweero had about five ministers in government between 1996 and 2005 when two more districts were carved out of the Mother Luweero District. However, none of Luweero’s towns was ever elevated to municipality status. Ms Elizabeth Nantumbwe, a retired Secondary school teacher and resident of Nyimbwa Sub-county, said Luweero had powerful ministers including the Late Wilberforce Kisamba Mugerwa, Dr Edward Khidu Makubuya who served in different Cabinet portfolios. The other powerful politicians she named were Ms Syda Bumba, Ms Rose Namayanja Nsereko, and Ambassador James William Kinobe, Mr Muruli Mukasa among a host of other powerful politicians who could have pushed the Luweero agenda to be realised. “It is possible that the above powerful politicians possibly shared different programmes in regard to the development of Luweero. I doubt if these politicians ever pushed for a municipality status at the time they served in government,” she said on March 15.

While officials in Luweero District said there was no official document that was shared between government and leaders in Luweero regarding the relegation of Bombo Municipality to a town council, leaders only got news at the time of elections of the Constituent Assembly delegates in 1994 when they were stopped from participating as a municipality. Mr Ismail Dabule, a former Bombo Town Council chairperson and elder in Bomb, said at the time of his leadership in Bombo Town Council, he never came across any document detailing the processes and official communication on why Bombo was relegated from a municipality status. “I failed to see any document about the relegation status but the Ministry of Local Government referred to Bombo as a town council. But I also remember that in 1994, shortly before the election of the Constituency Assembly delegates, we received a formal communication from the Ministry of Local Government stopping Bombo from participating in the exercise since Bombo was no longer a municipality,” he said.

Local govt minister speaks out

But Local government Minister Raphael Magyezi said while the government had tentatively halted the creation of new local government administrative units, Luweero District is among the top priority areas that would benefit from the elevation of its status to municipality when government gets the funds. “Luweero is among the top areas that are poised to have at least one or two towns elevated to Municipality when the government gets funding. We currently don’t have the funds but Luweero is on the list for elevation,” he told this publication on April 18, 2025.

Mr Magyezi, however, said he was not aware Bombo Town had been relegated from a municipality. Luweero District officials according to the District LC5 Chairperson Mr Erasto Kibirango have lined up the towns of Luweero, Wobulenzi and Bombo for elevation to municipality status after their respective town councils passed resolutions for their upgrade. “We are waiting for the government's response. The municipality status comes with many infrastructure development advantages that will see Luweero develop faster,” he said last Wednesday.



