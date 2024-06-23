Luweero Anglican bishop confirms 147 in first pastoral tour

By Dan Wandera

The 4th Anglican bishop of Luweero Diocese has commissioned more believers into the Church of Uganda with confirmation of 147 Christians “to boost evangelism.”

On Saturday, Bishop Wilson Kisekka rallied the newly confirmed devotees preaching the Word of God because the Church is short of servants to fulfill the required church duties.

“We need more Church servants to do God’s work. My first pastoral visit as 4th bishop of Luweero Diocese is the confirmation of the 147 Christians. We have different Ministries that are short of servants,” he said during a special church service at Ndejje Secondary School.

According to him, global challenges including poverty, corruption and immorality call for dedicated Christians that serve selflessly.

“The newly confirmed Christians raise hope for a stronger church foundation. You are not confirmed into Christianity to remain the same but to live a changed life full of Christian values,” the prelate emphasized during his maiden pastoral visit since his consecration as leader of the diocese that has 7 archdeaconries representing the greater Luweero Districts of Nakaseke, Luweero and Nakasongola.

Luweero Angilan bishop Wilson Kisekka conducts the confirmation service for 147 students at Ndejje Secondary school on June 22, 2024.PHOTO/DAN WANDERA

Shortly before his consecration in March 2024, uncertainty loomed over the future pastoral leadership of the Diocese when a section of Christians engaged in protests over a nullified bishop election process in June 2023 by the House of Bishops. The protesting Christians were angry that Rev Can Godfrey Kasana had been denied the opportunity of becoming the 4th bishop.

Recently, Rev Godfrey Kasana indicated that he was in support of a united Anglican community in Luweero Diocese noting that he would rally behind Christians to help the diocese remain a unifying factor for all Anglicans in the greater Luweero.

Ndejje Secondary School headteacher David Balaba Ssenkungu revealed that the school has a strong chaplaincy under St Francis Chapel within the School campus.