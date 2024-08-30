Luweero Anglican Diocese hosts 2024 Buganda mothers union conference

The Anglican Diocese of Luweero is hosting the 2024 Buganda Mothers Union conference, a 3-day event that brings together members from seven Anglican dioceses in the Buganda region. The conference aims to empower women as mothers of the future generation.

The other dioceses represented include; West Buganda, Namirembe, Kampala, Mukono, Mityana and Central Buganda.

"You are the custodians of discipline and the light that ensures your families are stable. Stand strong in faith and ways of living," said Luweero Diocesan Bishop Wilson Kisekka during the official opening on Friday.

The conference features resourceful persons in health, agriculture, and entrepreneurship, adding value to the mission and objectives. Most members are entrepreneurs at different levels, said Ms Josephine Kasaato, Buganda Mother's Union chairperson.

This is the 13th annual conference, with the Luweero Anglican Diocese hosting for the first time. A general health camp for the community is also being held, offering free health check-ups and treatment.

"We appeal to our people to come for free health services at Timnah Primary School," said Ms Dinah Ssekabira, President of Luweero Diocese Mothers Union.

President Museveni is expected to grace the conference's closure on Sunday, September 1, 2024.