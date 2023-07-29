Luweero Anglican faithful divided over court action

The decision by a section of Anglican faithful to drag the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda to court over the annulled election of the fourth bishop of Luweero Diocese has drawn mixed reactions.

Archbishop Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu has been sued, with those rallying behind the action reasoning that the move will ensure fairness and openness.

“Our concern is about the fair hearing that was never accorded to Rev Can Godfrey Kasana when the House of Bishops revoked his name as bishop-elect,” Mr David Kizito, a congregant at St Mark’s Cathedral in Luweero Town Council, said, adding that it is the Provincial Secretariat of the Church of Uganda; not archbishop, who should have been sued.

Mr Paul Kamugisha, a congregant at St Stephen’s Church of Uganda, Nakasongola in Nakasongola District, reckons having church pastoral matters decided in the courts of law is in total disregard of biblical teachings around resolving church-related matters.

“We are afraid that the courts of law could force the Church to install a bishop yet pastoral work is divine and has procedures,” he said on Monday.

Ms Catherine Nabatanzi, a congregant at St Mark’s Cathedral in Luweero Town Council, is also against what she believes can be perceived as washing dirty linen in public. She insists that the standoff can “be resolved by the House of Bishops.” Mr Nathan Kabali, a congregant at St Paul’s Church of Uganda, also agrees that a judicial process will irreparably stain the Church.

“The House of Bishops pointed out the case of integrity, which many of us are yet to fully digest and understand,” he said, adding, “I would have expected the faithful not to lose hope, but pray that God prepares the diocese for a fourth bishop. We should not be dragged into spilling out what the House of Bishops kept secret when they took the decision.”

Mr David Lule Mutyaba, a lead petitioner in the case against Archbishop Kaziimba, insists that the House of Bishops lacks the authority to try Ecclesiastical-related offences in line with the Canon law.

“These matters fall under the jurisdiction of the Diocese and Provincial Tribunal. We are seeking a permanent order restraining the House of Bishops from electing another person who is not Rev Can Kasana,” Mr Mutyaba told Saturday Monitor in an interview.

On July 23, Archbishop Kaziimba spoke publicly about the lawsuit after a confirmation service at St James Church of Uganda, Makerere Business School, Nakawa, Kampala.

“We need to respect Church leadership, which is divine. There are potential complications that could arise during crucial ceremonies such as the installation of the bishop. It is the archbishop who is supposed to install the bishop,” he reasoned.

