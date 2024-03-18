Luweero bishop-elect bids farewell to Kayunga

Can Wilson Kisekka, the bishop-elect of the Luweero Diocese, has asked Christians of Ndeeba archdeaconry in Kayunga District to pray for him so that he can be able to unite Christians.

Can Kisekka, who had served as archdeacon of Ndeeba Archdeaconry in Mukono Diocese for two months, was elected as the fourth bishop of Luweero diocese replacing Rt Rev Eridard Nsubuga, who retired after clocking the 65-year retirement age for clergy.

The Archbishop appointed Rtd Bishop of Mukono diocese William Ssebaggala as caretaker bishop. He will be concreted on March 24.

Addressing the Christians of Ndeeba archdeaconry during his farewell yesterday, Bishop-elect Kisekka expressed his surprise upon hearing the news of his election as the bishop of Luweero.

He said due to the overwhelming joy, he cancelled numerous scheduled pastoral visits within the archdeaconry.

“With God’s grace and the gospel, I am sure that I will be able to unite the Christians in Luweero Diocese. I am requesting for your prayers so that I can fulfil the work God has chosen me to serve Him,” Can Kisekka said.

He added: “I pray to God to help me sow seeds of unity among Christians of Luweero so that hearts of the fighting clique can be softened”.

Can Kisekka said he was not in any way worried about serving in Luweero saying his work was to preach the word of God.

“I have already visited Luweero and I found out that Christians there want to take their diocese forward. There is no problem I found there,” he said.

He said until he was elected bishop, he was among the two senior clerics in Mukono Diocese.

Can John Ssebudde, the Mukono diocesan secretary, said Ndeeba archdeaconry has so far produced three bishops; William Ssebaggala, Eria Paul Luzinda, and Wilson Kisekka.

Can Ssebudde hailed Kisekka for being obedient to the bishop of Mukono Diocese during his tenure.

“Accept to work in any place where the bishop will send you. Can Kisekka was sent to serve in Bbaale very deep in the village but he accepted without complaining,” Can Ssebudde said.

Mr Amos Lugoloobi, the Member of Parliament for the area and State Minister for Finance, asked the Christians of Ndeeba Archdeaconry not to lament the departure of Canon Kisekka, affirming that God would designate another archdeacon for them.