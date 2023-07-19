Luweero diocese caretaker bishop Ssebaggala starts work

Retired bishop of Mukono Diocese James William Ssebaggala on Tuesday started his new administrative and pastoral work at the Luweero Diocesan Secretariat as the caretaker bishop.

“I have begun my caretaker role as delegated by the Archbishop. I will walk with the Christians up to the time they get their new bishop,” he told the Monitor.

Bishop Ssebaggala is in Luweero Diocese as caretaker bishop after the election of Rev Can Godfrey Kasana was revoked by the House of Bishops on June 28, 2023.

The statement by the provincial secretary states that the House of Bishops that convened at Kabalega Resort in Hoima District took the extraordinary decision because credible information was received that the Bishop-elect was misrepresented during the nomination and election process.

No details regarding the type of misrepresentation that crossed the eyes of Bishops as they double-checked the candidate the very House of Bishops elected earlier on April 3, 2023, when they convened in Kisoro District.

While unconfirmed reports point to possible infidelity, an act that the Canon law greatly discourages individuals from standing in the office of the Clergy. This publication could not independently verify the claims.

It is, however, reported that a Christian identified as Kenneth Kikabi petitioned the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr Samuel Kazimba requesting the Church to cause a forensic investigation on the alleged infidelity of the person that had been elected by the bishops as 4th bishop of Luweero Diocese on April 3, 2023.

Reaction

Following the official communication by the Church of Uganda Provincial Secretariat about the nullification of the bishop-elect process, a section of the Anglican community in Luweero protested the decision.

During a prayer service meant to pray for Rev Can Kasana and his family on July 7 at St Mark’s Cathedral, a section of the faithful held a peaceful demonstration on the streets of Luweero Town.

On the scheduled date of abdication by the retiring bishop of Luweero Diocese Eridard Nsubuga, security was enhanced at the Cathedral after a group of Christians threatened to block the ceremony.

Bishop Ssebaggala will be in office for eight months.